Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed...
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Steve Bannon indicted after surrendering to New York authorities
Steve Bannon has been indicted after surrendering himself to prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Thursday morning around 9 a.m. local time.
abovethelaw.com
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
U.S. v. Donald Trump: What comes after FBI raid? I know one thing: Be afraid
The Department of Justice is now formally investigating Donald Trump for serious possible, crimes including violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice in connection to his unlawful possession of top secret and highly classified materials. During a court-ordered search of his Mar-a-Lago resort and home last week, the FBI...
‘Donald kept our secret’: Mar-a-Lago stay saved Giuliani from drink and depression, book says
Depressed and drinking to excess after the failure of his run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, Rudy Giuliani secretly recovered at the Florida home of a close friend and ally – Donald Trump. “We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” Giuliani’s third wife, Judith Giuliani,...
Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses
Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
Trump Attempted To Pay Attorney With Horse, Upcoming Book Says
"This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse," the lawyer reportedly replied to Trump.
Steve Bannon, Ushered into Criminal Court Handcuffed and Smirking, Pleads Not Guilty to Border Wall Fraud Claims
Ushered into a Manhattan criminal courtroom in handcuffs, a smirking Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges related to a scheme to defraud donors of We Build the Wall. The indictment broadly mirrors the federal allegations pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Officers removed Bannon’s handcuffs before the...
Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real
The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
Late Friday, lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice released different names for who they would want to review documents found in the court-authorized search of Trump's club.
Steve Bannon said being arrested on money laundering and conspiracy charges was 'one of the best days of my life'
Prosecutors alleged Bannon had conspired to commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity that donors thought would help build a US-Mexico wall.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Security Problems After 'Fake Heiress,' FBI Raid
Trump's Florida residence and private club is at the center of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office.
Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to money laundering and conspiracy charges for allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
President of allergy, COVID-19 testing company convicted for fraud, kickbacks
A federal jury convicted the president of a Silicon-Valley based medical tech company on Monday for a scheme involving false and fraudulent COVID-19 claims. Mark Schena, 59, of Los Altos, was the president of Arrayit Corporation and engaged in scheme to defraud the company’s investors. Schena claimed that he had invented “revolutionary” technology to test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood– a claim similar to that of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who was also convicted of defrauding investors with the same claim.
