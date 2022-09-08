Read full article on original website
Morris Council Approves Settlement Agreement With State Over Landfill
The Morris City Council this week approved an agreement with the state of Illinois that pertains to litigation going on for over 20 years. Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the focus was on community landfill located at 1501 Ashley Road. He said they can focus on closing down the landfill...
City of Morris Creating Business & Community Development Commission
The city of Morris has created a Business and Community Development Commission. Morris City Council member Duane Wolfe and Mayor Chris Brown explain. Brown was asked how many members will be on the commission. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Morris Finance committee last week also approved...
Morris Council Approves $98,000 Snow Removal Services Contract With Local Business
The Morris City Council this week approved a contract with Cutting Edge for snow removal services. Morris Mayor Chris Brown explains why. He said the contract is for $98,000.
Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.
One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
Seneca High School Superintendent Provides Update on Future Gymnasium Addition
Seneca High School Superintendent Dan Stecken spoke with WCSJ about the latest in the process of getting a new competition gymnasium addition. Your browser does not support the audio element. Stecken said the project will impact all sports at Seneca High School. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Aggravated DUI Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Killing Another Individual in Grundy Co. Crash
More details have been released in regards to a fatal crash that occurred in Grundy County in the evening hours on Thursday, September 8th. Darcell Nevils, 29, of Plainfield was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI/Death, both class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class four felony.
