westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
clayconews.com
Threats of School Violence in Hickman County, Kentucky by Juvenile result in Charges by KSP
CLINTON, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 KSP troopers charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. On Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of social media post authored by a...
KFVS12
Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9. Crews with the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Boil water order issued for Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County south of Ullin. Check back for updated information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law
Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Police Department will soon implement bodycams, others say they're important tools to use
The Murray Police Department recently announced it will use body cameras for all sworn officers starting Monday. However, other departments have already been using bodycams and say it's important to use them while out in the public eye. Both the Paducah Police Department and the Benton Police Department say it's...
Kentucky man arrested after throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ toward students at Murray State University
A Kentucky man faces multiple felony charges after police say he threw a 'Molotov Cocktail' style explosive toward students at Murray State University.
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
wkdzradio.com
December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes
The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
wkdzradio.com
State Mowing Crews to Finish 2022 Work in the Coming Weeks
State work crews will wrap up the summer mowing season along state highways this week. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contract mowing crews are already on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties this week.
kentuckytoday.com
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: South Fulton police chief and council member cleared of impropriety by independent panel
Allegations of workplace misbehavior filed by the former director of human resources for South Fulton are without merit, an independent law firm has concluded. Tanesha Niki Graham issued a complaint in May against Councilwoman Helen Willis and Police Chief Keith Meadows alleging she had been subjected to harassment, intimidation and “hostile and humiliating remarks” during the course of her employment.
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City woman jailed on meth trafficking charge
A Calvert City woman was jailed on a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop in Graves County on Saturday. The sheriff's office said they stopped the vehicle on US 68 near Tyree Road and performed a search. The occupant, 44-year-old Julie A. Driver, was reportedly found with several bags...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Police Department announces all sworn officers will begin wearing body cameras this month
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department announced all sworn officers will begin wearing body cameras on Monday, Sept. 12 thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance. According to a Thursday release, the MPD was one of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard Memorial's Glisson wins All "A" State Championship
PADUCAH, Ky. - Ballard Memorial's Madison Glisson took home the girls golf All "A" State Championship on Saturday in Frankfort. Glisson shot a 72 at Arlington Golf Club to win the championship. She finished two shots ahead of runner-up C.A. Carter, who shot a 74. Murray golfer Emerson Vaughn also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County High School hosting driving simulator for teens at 'Arrive Alive' event
MURRAY, KY — High school students in Calloway County will soon have the unique opportunity to safely experience the dangers of impaired and distracted driving in a simulated event, thanks to UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour. The Arrive Alive Tour will visit Calloway County High School from 8:15 a.m. to...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive arrest in Graves County following foot chase
A wanted man was arrested following a foot chase in Wingo on Sunday afternoon. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a wanted suspect, 27-year-old Cole J. Fields, enter into the Indian Hills convenient store in Wingo. Fields was wanted on felony arrest warrants. Fields reportedly ran when...
