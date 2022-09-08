ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
County
wpsdlocal6.com

Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law

Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wevv.com

Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County

An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes

The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County

A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

State Mowing Crews to Finish 2022 Work in the Coming Weeks

State work crews will wrap up the summer mowing season along state highways this week. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contract mowing crews are already on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties this week.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
SMITHLAND, KY
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: South Fulton police chief and council member cleared of impropriety by independent panel

Allegations of workplace misbehavior filed by the former director of human resources for South Fulton are without merit, an independent law firm has concluded. Tanesha Niki Graham issued a complaint in May against Councilwoman Helen Willis and Police Chief Keith Meadows alleging she had been subjected to harassment, intimidation and “hostile and humiliating remarks” during the course of her employment.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Calvert City woman jailed on meth trafficking charge

A Calvert City woman was jailed on a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop in Graves County on Saturday. The sheriff's office said they stopped the vehicle on US 68 near Tyree Road and performed a search. The occupant, 44-year-old Julie A. Driver, was reportedly found with several bags...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Ballard Memorial's Glisson wins All "A" State Championship

PADUCAH, Ky. - Ballard Memorial's Madison Glisson took home the girls golf All "A" State Championship on Saturday in Frankfort. Glisson shot a 72 at Arlington Golf Club to win the championship. She finished two shots ahead of runner-up C.A. Carter, who shot a 74. Murray golfer Emerson Vaughn also...
BARLOW, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive arrest in Graves County following foot chase

A wanted man was arrested following a foot chase in Wingo on Sunday afternoon. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a wanted suspect, 27-year-old Cole J. Fields, enter into the Indian Hills convenient store in Wingo. Fields was wanted on felony arrest warrants. Fields reportedly ran when...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

