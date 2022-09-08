ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Take your bike to Forest Grove for a car-free overnight vacation

Sometimes, you just need to leave town. But, it doesn’t have to be a whole expensive production, requiring plane tickets or a tank of gas. If you live in Portland and you have a bike, you are surrounded by opportunities to recreate for basically the cost of a Trimet ticket, which is $2.50 for an adult.
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
The Oregonian

Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’

Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandoccupier.org

Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled

The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Swifts#The Portland Audubon#Faq#Hello Destiny
Lake Oswego Review

Portland teachers document hot classrooms, sick students

Without air conditioning, PPS teachers say working and learning conditions are unacceptable.As Portland Public Schools kicked off a new school year in late August, teachers and students were met with sweltering classrooms. The district now faces an Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) complaint from the teachers union. Many PPS campuses are old buildings with no air conditioning. Teachers took photos of thermometers in their classrooms at more than 90 degrees, with some having a heat index of more than 100 degrees. That led to some students getting sick. A D V E R T I S I N G...
PORTLAND, OR
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school

Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigate homicide in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the Irving neighborhood in Northeast Portland Monday after finding a man dead from multiple stab wounds. Just after 7 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue to find a man lying dead in...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy