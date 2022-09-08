Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland
Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
hereisoregon.com
Take your bike to Forest Grove for a car-free overnight vacation
Sometimes, you just need to leave town. But, it doesn’t have to be a whole expensive production, requiring plane tickets or a tank of gas. If you live in Portland and you have a bike, you are surrounded by opportunities to recreate for basically the cost of a Trimet ticket, which is $2.50 for an adult.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’
Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
portlandoccupier.org
Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled
The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland teachers document hot classrooms, sick students
Without air conditioning, PPS teachers say working and learning conditions are unacceptable.As Portland Public Schools kicked off a new school year in late August, teachers and students were met with sweltering classrooms. The district now faces an Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) complaint from the teachers union. Many PPS campuses are old buildings with no air conditioning. Teachers took photos of thermometers in their classrooms at more than 90 degrees, with some having a heat index of more than 100 degrees. That led to some students getting sick. A D V E R T I S I N G...
linfield.edu
Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14
Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school
Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
kptv.com
Portland area Target employee shares frustrations, dangers of working in crime-ridden store
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For the past five months, FOX 12 has sought to interview leaders of some big box stores overwhelmed with theft and crime in the Portland area, but one after one, they all turned down interviews. The corporations also declined to let their loss-prevention mangers address burgeoning...
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire
Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.
Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
kptv.com
Police investigate homicide in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the Irving neighborhood in Northeast Portland Monday after finding a man dead from multiple stab wounds. Just after 7 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue to find a man lying dead in...
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
Thieves steal $10K in jewelry with ‘suspicious tactics’
Thieves using "suspicious tactics" are being sought in at least 3 instances that left victims out more than $10,000 in jewels and money, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 0