ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gouvu.com

Wolverines Beat Huskies in Four Sets

BOSTON – Utah Valley University defeated Northeastern University (17-25,25-14,25-20,25-23) on Saturday afternoon. UVU (5-3) won their fifth straight game. Kazna Tanuvasa had a season-high 16 kills, as three other Wolverines added ten or more kills in the match. Abbie Miller and Natalie Palmer combined for 50 assists in the victory. Northeastern (3-6) kept the final two sets close, but UVU closed out the sets for the victory.
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
State
California State
Orem, UT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Orem, UT
gouvu.com

Wolverines beat Harvard for fourth straight win

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Utah Valley University defeated Harvard University (25-21,22-25,28-26,25-22) on Friday night inside the Malkin Athletic Center. Four Wolverines (4-3) reached ten kills or more with Kazna Tanuvasa and Kalea Kennedy each having 13. Tori Dorius and Avery Shewell added 1 in the win. Harvard (0-4) was led by Katie Vorhees, who had a game-high 15 kills.
OREM, UT
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Harvard#Northeastern University#Bryant University#Uvu#Utah Valley Invitational#Pac 12#Mvp#Wac#Nu#Caa
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say after the game

The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gouvu.com

Utah Valley (4-1-2, 0-0-0)-VS-BYU (3-2-2, 0-0-0)

GOAL by BYU Mozingo, Brecken Assist by Smith, Olivia. GOAL by UVU Carter, Julianna Assist by Webber, Faith. Clock UVU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BYU Score Play. 00:00 Mason, Savanna at goalie for BYU. 00:00 Serrano, Idalia at goalie for Utah Valley. 05:19 Foul on Lee,...
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
UTAH STATE
bestcolleges.com

BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
PROVO, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

What’s The Biggest House In Utah?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy