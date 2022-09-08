Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
gouvu.com
Wolverines Beat Huskies in Four Sets
BOSTON – Utah Valley University defeated Northeastern University (17-25,25-14,25-20,25-23) on Saturday afternoon. UVU (5-3) won their fifth straight game. Kazna Tanuvasa had a season-high 16 kills, as three other Wolverines added ten or more kills in the match. Abbie Miller and Natalie Palmer combined for 50 assists in the victory. Northeastern (3-6) kept the final two sets close, but UVU closed out the sets for the victory.
BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor
BYU earned a hard-fought 26-20 win over previously Top 10 Baylor, while Utah cruised to victory over Southern Utah.
What Baylor nation said about their experience at the home of future Big 12 rival BYU
Baylor fans and media members shared what they experienced from the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium during BYU’s 26-20 win over Baylor.
How football fans reacted to ESPN’s ‘Cougar Tail’ segment
ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and Mark Jones had fun with BYU Cougar Tails during their call of the BYU-Baylor game.
gouvu.com
Wolverines beat Harvard for fourth straight win
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Utah Valley University defeated Harvard University (25-21,22-25,28-26,25-22) on Friday night inside the Malkin Athletic Center. Four Wolverines (4-3) reached ten kills or more with Kazna Tanuvasa and Kalea Kennedy each having 13. Tori Dorius and Avery Shewell added 1 in the win. Harvard (0-4) was led by Katie Vorhees, who had a game-high 15 kills.
Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor
How Twitter reacted after the BYU Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
Utah ties Bronco Mendenhall, Urban Meyer being thrown out there as Nebraska coaching candidates
Nebraska is looking for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost just weeks into the 2022 season.
Devin Durrant and the ‘UCLA of Utah high school basketball’ — made possible by this persistent coach
Former professional basketball player Devin Durrant writes about his high school basketball coach who taught his team to be the UCLA of Utah high school basketball.
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say after the game
The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.
Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor
The BYU-Baylor rollercoaster caught social media's attention on Saturday night
gouvu.com
Utah Valley (4-1-2, 0-0-0)-VS-BYU (3-2-2, 0-0-0)
GOAL by BYU Mozingo, Brecken Assist by Smith, Olivia. GOAL by UVU Carter, Julianna Assist by Webber, Faith. Clock UVU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BYU Score Play. 00:00 Mason, Savanna at goalie for BYU. 00:00 Serrano, Idalia at goalie for Utah Valley. 05:19 Foul on Lee,...
kslsports.com
SUU vs. No. 13 Utah: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY – The 13th-ranked University of Utah Utes begin their home slate as they host Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Utah is coming off of a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Florida in Gainesville in their season opener. Southern Utah enters the game with a win over St. Thomas 44-13 at home in Week 1.
Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
ksl.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
bestcolleges.com
BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
