The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO