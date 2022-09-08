ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Langer, Harrington lead PGA Tour Champions in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bernhard Langer began his week by holing out from the fairway for an eagle. The opening round of the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis ended with Langer shooting his age with a 65. That leaves him in a tie with Padraig Harrington in the PGA Tour Champions stop in St. Louis. Langer already shot his age once this year. He had a 64 in Florida at the start of the year. The big number is 45. That’s the record for wins on the senior circuit held by Hale Irwin. Langer is at 43 and hopes he has a few more in him.
Pirates unable to erase entire deficit despite valiant second-half effort in loss to Trojans

TROY, Mo. — Aneyas Williams was too upset to be tired Saturday night as he walked off the field following Hannibal’s 42-40 loss to Troy Buchanan. Williams, the Pirates’ all-everything junior star, did his part, rushing for 247 yards, scoring four touchdowns, making seven tackles and forcing a fumble. He came off the field for just two plays in a marathon game that lasted nearly four hours thanks to a nearly 90-minute storm delay during halftime.
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood

Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
Ice Arena Closed Due to Mechanical Repair

Due to a mechanical repair, the Creve Coeur Ice Arena is currently closed. Public skate and stick-n-puck are canceled for Monday, September 12, 2022. The meeting rooms and golf course are open as scheduled. Please continue to check back for updates.
CREVE COEUR, MO

