Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Langer, Harrington lead PGA Tour Champions in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bernhard Langer began his week by holing out from the fairway for an eagle. The opening round of the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis ended with Langer shooting his age with a 65. That leaves him in a tie with Padraig Harrington in the PGA Tour Champions stop in St. Louis. Langer already shot his age once this year. He had a 64 in Florida at the start of the year. The big number is 45. That’s the record for wins on the senior circuit held by Hale Irwin. Langer is at 43 and hopes he has a few more in him.
Photos: Eureka beats Kirkwood on Bryce Clark field goal as time expires to improve to 3-0
In a back-and-forth game that featured two of the better running backs in the state of Missouri, it all came down to a field goal. Eureka junior Bryce Clark kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Wildcats a 31-30 victory over visiting Kirkwood on Friday night. It was the ...
muddyriversports.com
Pirates unable to erase entire deficit despite valiant second-half effort in loss to Trojans
TROY, Mo. — Aneyas Williams was too upset to be tired Saturday night as he walked off the field following Hannibal’s 42-40 loss to Troy Buchanan. Williams, the Pirates’ all-everything junior star, did his part, rushing for 247 yards, scoring four touchdowns, making seven tackles and forcing a fumble. He came off the field for just two plays in a marathon game that lasted nearly four hours thanks to a nearly 90-minute storm delay during halftime.
feastmagazine.com
Father-and-son duo serves up brunch fare at Hatch’d STL in south St. Louis
In Princeton Heights, a new daytime eatery serves up brunch seven days a week. Hatch’d STL debuted on May 31 in the space previously occupied by Quincy Street Bistro, featuring breakfast and lunch fare including skillets, omelets, house-smoked meats and much more. The concept comes from father-and-son duo Paul...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
St. Louis Standards: LeGrand's Market & Catering Has What the People Love
Since 1937, LeGrand’s has found success by focusing on the people
AOL Corp
Here’s when to catch the best view of the fall’s ‘Harvest Moon’ in the St. Louis area
The 2022 Harvest Moon is coming up, and this bright full moon is one you can catch at a decent hour in the St. Louis area. Visit a local public recreation area that’s open after dark, such as Bicentennial Park in Belleville, or cross the river to the Gateway Arch National Park to enjoy gazing at this festive celestial event.
Scattered rain, thunderstorms likely overnight in St. Louis region
A cold front approaching the St. Louis region Saturday could mean scattered rain and thunderstorms chances overnight into Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa
Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis.
St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44
The driver sustained no injuries
Fall Foliage Prediction Map: See when the leaves change
This year's forecast for fall colors is looking good with a nice long season.
West Newsmagazine
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood
Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cori Bush endorses Megan Green for St. Louis Board of Aldermen president
Megan Green has picked up an endorsement from U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush in the upcoming race for the Board of Aldermen president.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Private Policing Company in St. Louis Is Staffed With Top Police Department Officers
St. Louis’ largest private policing firm — hired to serve the city’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods — is a who’s who of city police commanders, supervisors and other officers.
crevecoeurmo.gov
Ice Arena Closed Due to Mechanical Repair
Due to a mechanical repair, the Creve Coeur Ice Arena is currently closed. Public skate and stick-n-puck are canceled for Monday, September 12, 2022. The meeting rooms and golf course are open as scheduled. Please continue to check back for updates.
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
Comments / 0