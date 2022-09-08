ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Auburn Man Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. An Auburn man has pled guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release late yesterday that 44 year old Shane Jason Woods pleaded guilty in the […]
AUBURN, IL
BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld

The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County. WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department. According...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks

A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
HULL, IL

