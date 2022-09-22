UPDATE: Pair facing Conspiracy charges after sale of stolen car for $30 goes awry

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Felony charges have been issued in relation to a recent incident in which a man was found to have crashed a vehicle he purportedly bought for $30.

After responding to the scene of the crash and having been informed of how the vehicle came to be in the man’s possession, investigators determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Furthermore, it was determined by authorities that the female from whom the vehicle had been “purchased” did not have permission, nor did she have the authority to sell the vehicle.

Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that James G. Johnson, 20 of Powellton, faces Felony charges of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property, as well as Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Veronica R. Cabrera, 45 of Montgomery, faces Felony charges of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Both individuals were transferred to Southern Regional Jail following detainment to await court proceedings.

