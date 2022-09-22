ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

UPDATE: Pair facing Conspiracy charges after sale of stolen car for $30 goes awry

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 3 days ago
UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Felony charges have been issued in relation to a recent incident in which a man was found to have crashed a vehicle he purportedly bought for $30.

After responding to the scene of the crash and having been informed of how the vehicle came to be in the man’s possession, investigators determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Furthermore, it was determined by authorities that the female from whom the vehicle had been “purchased” did not have permission, nor did she have the authority to sell the vehicle.

Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that James G. Johnson, 20 of Powellton, faces Felony charges of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property, as well as Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Veronica R. Cabrera, 45 of Montgomery, faces Felony charges of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Both individuals were transferred to Southern Regional Jail following detainment to await court proceedings.

A Powellton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road. During their investigation, deputies identified the person that was driving the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner. When contacting the vehicle owner, deputies were advised that the car had been stolen. When deputies finally got to the driver, they were informed that the driver had purchased the vehicle for $30 from a female who was not the owner. Deputies could determine that this female did not have permission to have the car, nor did she have the authority to sell it.

James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, is charged with the felony offenses of Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Johnson was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, is wanted for her involvement in the above incident.

Comments / 14

sammie shaw
16d ago

what if he honestly didn't know it wasn't hers to sell.though 30 bucks should have been a clue that something wasn't right

Reply(2)
7
han solo
17d ago

well I still need to know the charge. was he in possession of a stolen car he didn't know was stolen?

Reply(1)
4
