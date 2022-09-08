ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
Bristol-Myers Squibb To $87? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Atlantic Equities raised the price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $83 to $87. Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 6.3% to $74.60 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $204 to $211. Wolfe...
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2022

• Optical Cable OCC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Red Cat Holdings RCAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.18 million. • Abcam ABCM is...
