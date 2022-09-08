Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
weather5280.com
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022
What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
xpopress.com
Vendors at The Denver Expo Gem Show 2022
Here are a few vendors at the Denver Expo Gem Show at The National Western Complex this year. On the left, Mark and Karen Havenstein, owners of Lowcountry Geologic , Booth 20. Below, Tom Orme, owner of MP Products, Booth 4. The Denver Expo Gem Show is open September 9-18, 2022, daily 9-6, final day 9-4 pm. You can get more information about the show from their profile on our website:
travellemming.com
56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)
Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
5 haunted Denver spots to prepare you for spooky season
It may not feel like we're entering the spooky fall season, emphasized by the ongoing heatwave impacting the region, but that doesn't mean you're not allowed to start getting into a proper spooky headspace.
The Halal Guys to Take Over Former Intersections Restaurant
The New York-born eatery is expanding its Colorado reach with its first-ever Denver store
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Colorado’s Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
xpopress.com
Enter The Earth at JG&M Expo Denver 2022
Enter the Earth is a purveyor of fine rocks, minerals, and fossils based out of Asheville, North Carolina, and Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. They are one of the largest direct importers of stones from the island. Their retail store opened in 2002 and they began selling wholesale in 2004. They are an excellent resource for quality wholesale minerals & fossils.
Westword
Eight More Things to Do in Denver Today
This has been a big, big weekend in Denver, and the activities continue today. See eight of the best things to do for free here, as well as more arty parties in Art Attack. Now keep reading for eight more events worth the price of admission. Sunday, September 11, 10...
Denver’s Quebec Street Chick-fil-A May Soon Undergo a Remodel
Pending permit approval, the Chick-fil-A on the corner of Quebec and East 36th Street will begin enhancing its store to better accommodate both employees and guests
Ester’s Neighborhood Pub Reschedules New Location’s Opening
Although complications delayed the spring debut of their third store, founders Emily Brown and Paul Sullivan say they are now excited to serve beer & pizza before the year’s end
Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver
After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...
Bull elk charges truck, signaling start of rut season
It’s the time of year when you’ll see more elk than any other time of year, but it’s also when the bulls are more aggressive. This was proven on camera Saturday in a video captured in Estes Park on U.S. 34.
xpopress.com
Just Minerals & Crystals Event - Denver 2022
Great prices draw dealers looking to resale and collectors into this CO-Op event. Around a dozen high-quality dealers can be found selling off excess inventory at wholesale prices in this 3-day show. Dealers may also have limited retail merchandise on hand but this show is organized to accommodate mainly resale customers.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
9News
3 shot in Denver
All three are expected to survive. Police are still looking for suspects.
5280.com
The 6 Best Dog Parks to Take Your Pup to in the Denver Metro Area
It’s no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. In fact, it’s common for Fido to tag along to parks, breweries and bars, work—and even Home Depot. But the best place to take your pup is to open space dedicated just for him and his four-legged brethren to run, play, bark, and fetch: the dog park.
LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution
Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Broken elevator keeps disabled residents trapped at home
The elevator in one Aurora condo building has been broken for eight weeks. Now, residents in another building in the complex reached out to the Problem Solvers with the same issue.
