Mark Stoops’ Kentucky is team on a roll right now. On Saturday, they went down to Gainesville and defeated Florida in a massive road win that made Stoops the winningest coach in the history of UK football. On Sunday, the AP Poll ranked them ninth in the nation. Now, they may have learned the most impactful news for their season today when it was announced that star running back Chris Rodriguez would return from ‘suspension’ when the Wildcats play Ole Miss.
NEW YORK (AP) — More playmakers, better depth and flashy speed had the New York Jets feeling optimistic about their offense. And that was even with Joe Flacco filling in at quarterback and a shuffled line dealing with injuries. Well, it took just one game for the positive vibes to turn to panic for some Jets fans. A mistake-filled performance, especially on offense, led to a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
