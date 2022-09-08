Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
kelo.com
Fall migration of the monarch butterfly underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The only butterfly known to head south for the winter has started its fall migration. The USDA says monarch butterflies use environmental cues to know when it’s time to head to a winter home. They use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel as far as 3,000 miles to warmer climates. Visitors to the McCrory Gardens in Brookings the past few days have been treated to hundreds of monarchs enjoying all of the nectar options. Butterfly enthusiasts have been reporting large numbers, up to eight hundred, roosting in their trees at night locally. Earlier this summer, the monarch was added to the endangered species list.
KELOLAND TV
Ribs & Hairball in Humboldt, SD
HUMBOLDT, SD (KELO) — A small town in South Dakota is thinking outside the box when it comes to hosting block parties. Street dances typically take place in mid-summer when many people are looking for a fun way to cool-off in the heat. But people in Humboldt are waiting until the end of summer to throw their big Ribfest bash.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
Madison Daily Leader
Ramona "Monie" Issenhuth
Ramona “Monie” G. Issenhuth, 66, Sioux Falls, and formerly Madison, SD, passed away at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her daughters, sister, and brother on Saturday, September 3, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Issenhuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 10th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls is the largest single-day arts festival in the region. The event, held outside of the Washington Pavilion, offers more than 230 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans showcasing their works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be kids activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Pavilion. Admission is free.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials. The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to...
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far. Even though the United Kingdom is thousands of miles away from South Dakota, that doesn’t mean...
wnax.com
Clay County Fair Begins On Saturday
Known as the “World’s Greatest Fair” the Clay County Fair in Spencer begins this weekend and continues through September 18th. Jeremy Parsons is the CEO and Manager of the Clay County Fair. He says once again the Clay County Fair will feature the largest display of farm equipment. Parsons says one of the goals of the Clay County Fair is to provide agricultural education, and this year the fair is offering new exhibits. The Clay County Fair offers discount admission to various groups such as veterans and senior citizens on special days. Regular adult admission to the Clay County Fair is ten dollars.
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
KELOLAND TV
Fall like air is on the move
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are tired of all this September heat, temperature trends over the next day or two are going to be very interesting to follow, especially in the Black Hills. Take a closer look at the big changes underway. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Worthing Dinner Theatre opens 40th season tonight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Olde Town Dinner Theatre in Worthing opens their 40th season tonight, with the murder-mystery ‘And Then There Were None.’ Mitchell Olson joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the production.
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: City must include public in city hall decision
The Madison City Commission appears to be heading down the path toward building a new city hall (see Friday’s Daily Leader). The only thing missing so far? Robust public input. Building a new city hall is a big and expensive project, and while the city commission and staff have...
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
dakotafreepress.com
Madison Annexes Land on Southwest Edge of City to Move City Hall, Police As Far as Possible from Public
“Appearances matter”, wrote Mary Gales Askren when she reported on the $5,000 grants the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been handing out to downtown businesses in Madison to spiff up Egan Avenue, my hometown’s Main Street (which Congressman Dusty Johnson should be condemning as a “slap in the face” to Madison businesses and homeowners who renovated their façades on their own dime, right?).
KELOLAND TV
Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
Madison Daily Leader
Doris Koisti
Doris Koisti, 86, of Lake Norden, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara-Lake Norden. To plant a tree in memory of Doris Koisti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
