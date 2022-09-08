King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.

