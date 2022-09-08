ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death

King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.
Queen Elizabeth II With Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Over the Years (PHOTOS)

Celebrities around the globe are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. As the U.K.s longest-reigning monarch, her influence over England isn't the only sway the queen had. Queen Elizabeth II traveled extensively throughout her reign. She also impacted countless celebrities, actors, authors, athletes and television personalities.
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, ‘Industry’ Actor Harry Lawtey & ‘Willow’ Star Ellie Bamber Join Movie ‘Anna’ About Murdered Russian Journalist & Putin Scourge Anna Politkovskaya

EXCLUSIVE: House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, Industry actor Harry Lawtey and Willow star Ellie Bamber have joined Maxine Peake (The Village), Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin) in feature thriller Anna (formerly known as Mother Russia). As we revealed earlier this year, the film will tell the story of world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya (Peake), who went from being a local print journalist to braving the Chechen killing fields and exposing Russian state corruption under Vladimir Putin. She refused to give up reporting on the war in Chechnya despite numerous acts of intimidation...
