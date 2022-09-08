In Westridge School’s 8th grade Mandarin, students are learning about the customs of one of the largest festivals in the world—the Mid-Autumn (or Moon) Festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival, which took place this year on September 10, is a traditional festival celebrating the harvest season and the full moon (a symbol of peace, prosperity, and family reunion in Chinese culture). It is observed in China and many other countries in East and Southeast Asia.

