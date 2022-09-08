ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller Seminary Appoints First Black President In Its History

David Emmanuel Goatley has been named the sixth president of Fuller Seminary. The Seminary was founded in 1947 and maintains a campus near Pasadena City Hall. Its founder was Charles E. Fuller, who, it is said, dreamt the seminary would become ‘the Caltech’ of theological seminaries. Incoming President...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Yorkers Bring the Aroma to Pasadena

New York City, for those who perhaps have never been, is a compendium of brief, wonderful fragrances. Street corners from the Village to Midtown to Upper Manhattan are marked by food cart vendors hawking soft pretzels or hot dogs or carmelized peanuts, ready to feed hungry workers and tourists. While...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February

The Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February during a contentious meeting Wednesday but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dr. Eric Handler Named City of Pasadena’s Interim Health Officer

Dr. Eric Handler has been contracted to serve as interim health officer for the City of Pasadena, effective immediately. He will serve as interim health officer while Pasadena Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh participates in a 12-month prestigious fellowship program in Washington, D.C. Dr. Handler is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan

The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Doheny Eye Institute Opens its Headquarters in Pasadena

The new headquarters for Doheny Eye Institute, affiliated with UCLA Stein Eye Institute, are now open. Located at the former Avery Dennison campus on North Orange Grove Boulevard, the new life science research center is dedicated to the conservation, improvement, and restoration of human eyesight. It also fulfills the community’s hopes for the cherished 7-acre campus, which had sat vacant for several years.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Westridge Middle Schoolers Research Mid-Autumn Festival Traditions in Mandarin Chinese Class

In Westridge School’s 8th grade Mandarin, students are learning about the customs of one of the largest festivals in the world—the Mid-Autumn (or Moon) Festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival, which took place this year on September 10, is a traditional festival celebrating the harvest season and the full moon (a symbol of peace, prosperity, and family reunion in Chinese culture). It is observed in China and many other countries in East and Southeast Asia.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hahamongna, Parking Items Pulled From Council Agenda

Two items were pulled from Monday’s City Council agenda. The Council pulled items 13 and 18, an authorization to enter a contract with Ensemble Real Estate Investments for parking spaces in the Paseo Colorado subterranean garage and a discussion of the process and principles for use of the Annex buildings within Hahamongna Watershed Park respectively.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three Ordinances Pass First Reading At City Council’s Sept. 12 Meeting

Three ordinances unanimously passed the first reading and one ordinance passed the second reading at Pasadena City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Included among the ordinance that passed the first reading is the ordinance which would allow affordable housing on religious facility sites. If final approval is given,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena High School 2023 National Merit Semifinalists

On September 14, 2022, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. SPHS semifinalists join approximately 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent less than one percent of U.S high school seniors nationally competing for about 7,250 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and earning among the highest scores in the state.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PCC Delegation Preparing to Travel to Ghana

An accountant, an English instructor, PCC’s chief business officer, and a counselor. These are just four of the 20 people that Pasadena City College will be sending to the “All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022,” an international conference in Accra, Ghana, later this week. The event is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Years After the Bobcat Wildfire, Pasadena Fire Department Utilizing Lessons Learned

In 2020, the Bobcat Fire started on Sept. 6. The blaze grew to become one of the largest fires on record in Los Angeles County and spectacularly came within feet of burning buildings atop Mt. Wilson, buildings not only considered among the crown jewels of astronomy but also home to infrastructure that transmits cell phone signals and television and radio broadcasts for the greater Los Angeles Area.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year

Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Vivacious Brooklynite Mara Kaye Sings the Blues

Brooklyn-born blues singer Mara Kaye performs Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at The Coffee Gallery Backstage. This vivacious young Brooklynite will be accompanied by old-time music treasure, Clint Davis on mandolin and fiddle, and Tim McNalley will play the guitar extraordinarily well. “Mara Kaye is ‘one of New York’s great...
ALTADENA, CA

