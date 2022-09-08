Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
As Latino Heritage Month Starts, Historian and Author Roberta Martínez Looks Anew at Latinos in Pasadena
In 2009 Pasadena scholar Roberta H. Martínez’s definitive work “Latinos in Pasadena” was published. This week, against the backdrop of a City Council led by a Latino mayor and a City Hall led by a Latino city manager —both born in Mexico — Pasadena Now asked Martínez to reflect on “the state of the city” for Latinos.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Seminary Appoints First Black President In Its History
David Emmanuel Goatley has been named the sixth president of Fuller Seminary. The Seminary was founded in 1947 and maintains a campus near Pasadena City Hall. Its founder was Charles E. Fuller, who, it is said, dreamt the seminary would become ‘the Caltech’ of theological seminaries. Incoming President...
pasadenanow.com
New Yorkers Bring the Aroma to Pasadena
New York City, for those who perhaps have never been, is a compendium of brief, wonderful fragrances. Street corners from the Village to Midtown to Upper Manhattan are marked by food cart vendors hawking soft pretzels or hot dogs or carmelized peanuts, ready to feed hungry workers and tourists. While...
pasadenanow.com
LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February
The Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February during a contentious meeting Wednesday but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Dr. Eric Handler Named City of Pasadena’s Interim Health Officer
Dr. Eric Handler has been contracted to serve as interim health officer for the City of Pasadena, effective immediately. He will serve as interim health officer while Pasadena Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh participates in a 12-month prestigious fellowship program in Washington, D.C. Dr. Handler is...
pasadenanow.com
City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan
The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
pasadenanow.com
EF Academy Opens 16-acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission and Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, Education First, which goes simply by EF, the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena at 11 a.m. on Thursday. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+...
pasadenanow.com
Friday’s Festive Fiestas Patrias Salutes Independence Days of 18 Latin American Countries
On Friday Pasadena celebrates Fiestas Patrias marking the independence of 18 Latin American countries – in grand fashion, with traditional dances, children’s activities, arts and crafts for all ages, and even a reenactment of the historic battle cry that marked the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence.
RELATED PEOPLE
L.A. area officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Los Angeles-area officials joined leaders worldwide today in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades.
pasadenanow.com
Doheny Eye Institute Opens its Headquarters in Pasadena
The new headquarters for Doheny Eye Institute, affiliated with UCLA Stein Eye Institute, are now open. Located at the former Avery Dennison campus on North Orange Grove Boulevard, the new life science research center is dedicated to the conservation, improvement, and restoration of human eyesight. It also fulfills the community’s hopes for the cherished 7-acre campus, which had sat vacant for several years.
pasadenanow.com
Westridge Middle Schoolers Research Mid-Autumn Festival Traditions in Mandarin Chinese Class
In Westridge School’s 8th grade Mandarin, students are learning about the customs of one of the largest festivals in the world—the Mid-Autumn (or Moon) Festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival, which took place this year on September 10, is a traditional festival celebrating the harvest season and the full moon (a symbol of peace, prosperity, and family reunion in Chinese culture). It is observed in China and many other countries in East and Southeast Asia.
pasadenanow.com
Hahamongna, Parking Items Pulled From Council Agenda
Two items were pulled from Monday’s City Council agenda. The Council pulled items 13 and 18, an authorization to enter a contract with Ensemble Real Estate Investments for parking spaces in the Paseo Colorado subterranean garage and a discussion of the process and principles for use of the Annex buildings within Hahamongna Watershed Park respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Newest Market, Much-Anticipated Amazon Fresh Opens Thursday Morning
[Updated] Amazon Fresh opened its new high-tech market in East Pasadena featuring cashier-less grocery shopping early Thursday morning. Located at 3425 E Colorado Blvd., the market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Pasadena Councilmember Gene Masuda. The much-needed new store fills a void in...
pasadenanow.com
Three Ordinances Pass First Reading At City Council’s Sept. 12 Meeting
Three ordinances unanimously passed the first reading and one ordinance passed the second reading at Pasadena City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Included among the ordinance that passed the first reading is the ordinance which would allow affordable housing on religious facility sites. If final approval is given,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Homelessness Survey Results: Permanent Housing, Mental Health Services Should Be Expanded, Committee to Hear
The City’s Housing Department released results of an online survey that was conducted to get feedback from the community at large and service providers about homelessness in Pasadena. Results will be reported Tuesday at the City’s Northwest Commission meeting. Out of the 216 survey responses received, 50 percent...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School 2023 National Merit Semifinalists
On September 14, 2022, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. SPHS semifinalists join approximately 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent less than one percent of U.S high school seniors nationally competing for about 7,250 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and earning among the highest scores in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
PCC Delegation Preparing to Travel to Ghana
An accountant, an English instructor, PCC’s chief business officer, and a counselor. These are just four of the 20 people that Pasadena City College will be sending to the “All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022,” an international conference in Accra, Ghana, later this week. The event is...
pasadenanow.com
Two Years After the Bobcat Wildfire, Pasadena Fire Department Utilizing Lessons Learned
In 2020, the Bobcat Fire started on Sept. 6. The blaze grew to become one of the largest fires on record in Los Angeles County and spectacularly came within feet of burning buildings atop Mt. Wilson, buildings not only considered among the crown jewels of astronomy but also home to infrastructure that transmits cell phone signals and television and radio broadcasts for the greater Los Angeles Area.
pasadenanow.com
Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year
Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
pasadenanow.com
Vivacious Brooklynite Mara Kaye Sings the Blues
Brooklyn-born blues singer Mara Kaye performs Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at The Coffee Gallery Backstage. This vivacious young Brooklynite will be accompanied by old-time music treasure, Clint Davis on mandolin and fiddle, and Tim McNalley will play the guitar extraordinarily well. “Mara Kaye is ‘one of New York’s great...
Comments / 0