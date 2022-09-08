Read full article on original website
District 3 Candidate Jones Talks Affordable Housing, Traffic and Public Safety
Pasadena Now sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. Below are the answers provided by Commissioner Justin Jones. Jones, Lucious Smith and Brandon Lamar have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of John Kennedy in July. The City Council is scheduled to...
School Board Scheduled to Review Request That Would Honor Councilmember John J. Kennedy
The Pasadena Board of Education is scheduled to review a request by a local attorney to name a school amphitheater after recently deceased City Councilmember John J. Kennedy. Shortly after his death former Pasadena Mayor Bill Paparian called on Blair High School, which Kennedy attended, to name the school’s amphitheater after Kennedy.
Three Ordinances Pass First Reading At City Council’s Sept. 12 Meeting
Three ordinances unanimously passed the first reading and one ordinance passed the second reading at Pasadena City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Included among the ordinance that passed the first reading is the ordinance which would allow affordable housing on religious facility sites. If final approval is given,...
City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan
The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
City Committee OK’s $427,200 Consultant Contract Related to Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan
The Municipal Services Committee has approved the $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for modeling and consulting services related to the development of the Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The Plan serves as a blueprint for PWP to deliver reliable, environmentally...
LA County to Consider Possible Local Rules to Control Gun Sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance...
Dr. Eric Handler Named City of Pasadena’s Interim Health Officer
Dr. Eric Handler has been contracted to serve as interim health officer for the City of Pasadena, effective immediately. He will serve as interim health officer while Pasadena Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh participates in a 12-month prestigious fellowship program in Washington, D.C. Dr. Handler is...
As Latino Heritage Month Starts, Historian and Author Roberta Martínez Looks Anew at Latinos in Pasadena
In 2009 Pasadena scholar Roberta H. Martínez’s definitive work “Latinos in Pasadena” was published. This week, against the backdrop of a City Council led by a Latino mayor and a City Hall led by a Latino city manager —both born in Mexico — Pasadena Now asked Martínez to reflect on “the state of the city” for Latinos.
Committee Zeroes In On Proposed Transportation Projects Allocated $230.5 Million by Metro
The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved its wishlist of citywide transportation projects it wants to undertake using Metro money originally funded for building an overpass on California Boulevard to relieve traffic congestion. The Grade Separation project was nixed after lengthy study concluded that the pain of four years...
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
Pasadena Community Foundation Program Supports College Bound PUSD Students Beyond Just Financial
[UPDATED] After high school, PCC student Omja Moran made an informed decision to “take a path” that would minimize his student loan debt. “My hope is to transfer within two or three years to a four-year university where I will work to earn my degree in Civil Engineering. The community college path will help minimize the total cost of my college tuition, while still letting me receive a quality education,” wrote Moran in a blog post about his educational journey.
Pasadena Village Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting for Refurbished Facility
Pasadena Village, a support community for older adults, kicked off its tenth year in Pasadena with an official Pasadena Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, as they opened their newly renovated headquarters on Mountain Avenue. Said Executive Director Katie Brandon, at a gathering following the ribbon ceremony, “Pasadena Village is...
Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year
Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
Doheny Eye Institute Opens its Headquarters in Pasadena
The new headquarters for Doheny Eye Institute, affiliated with UCLA Stein Eye Institute, are now open. Located at the former Avery Dennison campus on North Orange Grove Boulevard, the new life science research center is dedicated to the conservation, improvement, and restoration of human eyesight. It also fulfills the community’s hopes for the cherished 7-acre campus, which had sat vacant for several years.
Fuller Seminary Appoints First Black President In Its History
David Emmanuel Goatley has been named the sixth president of Fuller Seminary. The Seminary was founded in 1947 and maintains a campus near Pasadena City Hall. Its founder was Charles E. Fuller, who, it is said, dreamt the seminary would become ‘the Caltech’ of theological seminaries. Incoming President...
Michaels Retail Property Sold
Michaels home decor and crafts retail property at 1155 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena was recently sold. The one-acre, 21,480 square foot, two-story building, originally built in 1939, has long been occupied by the Michaels store, and the store owners plan to remain on the property. The store is not closing.
New Yorkers Bring the Aroma to Pasadena
New York City, for those who perhaps have never been, is a compendium of brief, wonderful fragrances. Street corners from the Village to Midtown to Upper Manhattan are marked by food cart vendors hawking soft pretzels or hot dogs or carmelized peanuts, ready to feed hungry workers and tourists. While...
PCC Delegation Preparing to Travel to Ghana
An accountant, an English instructor, PCC’s chief business officer, and a counselor. These are just four of the 20 people that Pasadena City College will be sending to the “All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022,” an international conference in Accra, Ghana, later this week. The event is...
Clairbourn Teaches Students to Use Design Thinking and Problem-solving Skills to be the Leaders of the Future
We live in a world that changes rapidly and presents new challenges with no known solutions. We all saw this with the global pandemic. We were all thrust into a situation where we had to adjust our lives with no roadmap. It is certain that our students will face challenges in their future where no directions are provided. It is important for students to create, problem solve real world issues, code, design, question, research with discernment, and communicate in a variety of ways with skill. It is no longer enough for students to follow set instructions to achieve a specified goal. Rather, with the skills to critically think and the confidence in themselves, students are able to face and solve unpredicted challenges.
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Class of 2026 Students Receive Their White Coats
In a traditional rite of passage that marks the beginning of each medical student’s road to becoming a physician, all 49 members of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine’s Class of 2026 received their white coats in a September 9 ceremony at the Pasadena Convention Center.
