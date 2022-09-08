We live in a world that changes rapidly and presents new challenges with no known solutions. We all saw this with the global pandemic. We were all thrust into a situation where we had to adjust our lives with no roadmap. It is certain that our students will face challenges in their future where no directions are provided. It is important for students to create, problem solve real world issues, code, design, question, research with discernment, and communicate in a variety of ways with skill. It is no longer enough for students to follow set instructions to achieve a specified goal. Rather, with the skills to critically think and the confidence in themselves, students are able to face and solve unpredicted challenges.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO