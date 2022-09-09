Read full article on original website
Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study
A recently released study suggests the number of Christians in the United States is diminishing quickly and being replaced by those who do not identify with any religion. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published Tuesday found a surge of adults leaving Christianity to become atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." It predicted that if the number of Christians under 30 abandoning their faith accelerates beyond the current pace, adherents of the historically dominant religion of the U.S. could become a minority by 2045.
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Vice President Harris ignores question on migrants arriving outside residence after 'secure' border claim
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to comment Thursday on the two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, that arrived outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., just hours earlier. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
Bipartisan coalition of state AGs urge Biden to declare fentanyl a WMD as opioid crisis rages
FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan coalition of 18 state attorneys general are calling on President Biden to take "immediate and decisive action" to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction -- arguing that doing so could protect Americans from a "mass casualty event." In a letter to Biden, the 18...
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC
WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people experiencing a mental health crisis while walking around town, according to a recent survey, but those Fox News spoke with had mixed opinions about safety in the city. "I walk around all the time and during the day...
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
NATO should prepare for all-out war with Russia as Putin grows desperate amid Ukraine victories: ex NATO brass
NATO must prepare for an all-out war with Russia as President Vladimir Putin is expected to "lash out" following Ukraine's striking recapture of Russian-occupied territory that reversed close to six months of Russian gains, a former NATO deputy commander told Fox News. Russian forces on Tuesday withdrew from areas in...
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
