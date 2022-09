Car thieves keep getting more aggressive, with many of them not waiting until a car is parked to boost it. They’re turning to violent carjackings where victims are often killed for their ride. But one man in Dearborn Heights, Michigan didn’t wait to become a statistic, instead running over one of two carjackers while the other one fired several shots at the victim.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO