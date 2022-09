NEW YORK — Sophomore Sophie Rockefeller recorded her first goal of the season in Columbia's 3-1 loss to Virginia Commonwealth University on Sunday. The Lions move to 1-3 on the year while VCU moves to 3-2. The Rams struck early, moving to 1-0 off the stick of Jaimie McCormick at 2:35. VCU extended its lead in the second quarter, when Litiana Field found the backboard at 27:04.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO