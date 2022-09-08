Read full article on original website
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
What happens in your brain while you sleep?
Our brains don't get a break while we sleep. What happens to this major organ while we snooze?
What Does It Mean To Have “High-Functioning” Anxiety?
Anxiety can manifest in a number of ways. Whether it's constant, draining panic attacks, shaking or bouts of stress and mood changes, many people consider themselves high-functioning because they feel as if they have a lid on their anxiety, and that it's not a huge problem for them. It's not...
Scientists Find Surprising Cause of Devastating Mass Extinctions
About 183 million years ago, Earth was rocked by apocalyptic volcanic eruptions that belched greenhouse gasses into the skies and triggered widespread extinctions around the world. The exact origins of this tumultuous era, which is known as the Early Toarcian oceanic anoxic event (T-OAE), have been shrouded in mystery for...
Scientists attempt to beat cancer by suffocating cells within four hours
Researchers have been trying to develop treatments for cancer for many years, only to fail. This is because even if some trials work, they always leave remnants of the cancer that then come back stronger and more unbeatable than before. Stopping cancer in its tracks. Scientists Tanja Weil and David...
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
Brain Fog and lost concentration can be treated
Marissa Benton was always a productive person, but a few months ago, she found that it was becoming harder for her to concentrate. She had trouble completing even the most basic tasks. Her mind would wander, and her productivity went downhill. The amount of stress she was dealing with was no more than usual, but suddenly, it was beginning to overwhelm her.
