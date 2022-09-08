In the past three decades, many stars orbiting about the supermassive black hole (SMBH) at the Galactic Centre (Sgr A*) were identified. Their orbital nature can give stringent constraints for the mass of the SMBH. In particular, the star S2 has completed at least one period since our first detection of its position, which can provide rich information to examine the properties of the SMBH, and the astrophysical environment surrounding the SMBH. Here, we report an interesting phenomenon that if a significant amount of dark matter or stellar mass is distributed around the SMBH, the precession speed of the S2 stellar orbit could be 'slow down' by at most 27% compared with that without dark matter surrounding the SMBH, assuming the optimal dark matter scenario. We anticipate that future high quality observational data of the S2 stellar orbit or other stellar orbits can help reveal the actual mass distribution near the SMBH and the nature of dark matter.

