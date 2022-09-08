Read full article on original website
Related
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before
NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Red Giant
A red giant forms after a star has run out of hydrogen fuel for nuclear fusion and has begun the process of dying. A star maintains its stability through a fine balance between its own gravity, which pulls it together, and the outwards pressure from ongoing thermonuclear fusion processes taking place at its core.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
Look at these stunning new images taken by the world’s largest solar telescope
Astronomical observations allow us to see the Sun like never before, all without searing our eyes. The U.S. National Science Foundation released new images from the Inouye Solar Telescope to mark a year since its inauguration. They are the first close-up images the telescope has captured of the Sun's chromosphere, a layer of the star's atmosphere located beneath the corona.
Earth could be ‘even more habitable’, scientists say after study that changes assumptions about solar system
The Earth could be even more habitable than it is now, according to a major new study that questions central assumptions about the solar system.With just a little adjustment of Jupiter’s orbit, the Earth could be an even better place to give rise to life, the study found.It challenges some fundamental beliefs about the solar system, including the idea that our planet is the perfect place for life to begin.“Many are convinced that Earth is the epitome of a habitable planet and that any change in Jupiter’s orbit, being the massive planet it is, could only be bad for Earth,”...
Astronomers capture the most detailed image ever of a star formation zone in Orion's 'sword'
Astronomers using the W. M. Keck Observatory on Hawaiʻi Island captured the most detailed images ever taken of the region of space where the Orion constellation is constantly hit by ultraviolet (UV) radiation emanating from enormous but relatively young stars. The region, called a Photo-Dissociation Region (PDR), is found...
Mic
Scientists found two new “super-Earth” planets
The mission to find life outside of Earth often unites humanity. Now, we might be one step closer to (hopefully) making some interstellar connections. Recently, scientists discovered two super-Earth planets, only 100 light-years away. And one of these planets might be able to host life of its own. On Wednesday,...
Nature.com
Investigating the nature of mass distribution surrounding the Galactic supermassive black hole
In the past three decades, many stars orbiting about the supermassive black hole (SMBH) at the Galactic Centre (Sgr A*) were identified. Their orbital nature can give stringent constraints for the mass of the SMBH. In particular, the star S2 has completed at least one period since our first detection of its position, which can provide rich information to examine the properties of the SMBH, and the astrophysical environment surrounding the SMBH. Here, we report an interesting phenomenon that if a significant amount of dark matter or stellar mass is distributed around the SMBH, the precession speed of the S2 stellar orbit could be 'slow down' by at most 27% compared with that without dark matter surrounding the SMBH, assuming the optimal dark matter scenario. We anticipate that future high quality observational data of the S2 stellar orbit or other stellar orbits can help reveal the actual mass distribution near the SMBH and the nature of dark matter.
Phys.org
Astronomers discover new brown dwarf with quasi-spherical mass loss
Astronomers report the detection of a new brown dwarf as part of the Ophiuchus Disk Survey Employing ALMA (ODISEA) program. The newfound object, designated SSTc2d J163134.1-24006, appears to be experiencing a quasi-spherical mass loss. The discovery was detailed in a paper published September 2 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Brown...
Comments / 1