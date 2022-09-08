ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCfwd_0hnlICgQ00

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Presidential Debates#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Pence rips audacity of Biden’s democracy speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence railed against President Biden’s speech arguing “MAGA Republicans” pose a threat to democracy, telling a conservative women’s group that the address amounted to a “partisan campaign rally” that demonized the right. “Did you see that speech last week? President Biden held a partisan campaign rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she worried about. Biden recalled being “scared to death” that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written “Murder the Media” each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
HAWAII STATE
WAVY News 10

Judge tosses Trump lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, dismisses it as ‘manifesto’

A judge on Friday dismissed former President Trump’s lawsuit against his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, calling it a “political manifesto.” “Plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm,” Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who was appointed by Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, wrote. He continued: “Instead, he is seeking to flaunt […]
POTUS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy