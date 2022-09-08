Read full article on original website
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry ahead of a meeting about the Sussexes exit in what a commentator called a 'very clear indicator' he'd been 'angry.'
Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
Buckingham Palace releases statement on Queen Elizabeth’s health: ‘Doctors are concerned’
Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Sept. 8 revealing that doctors are concerned about the 96-year-old monarch’s health. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,”...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Queen's grandchildren are in Scotland to be with her
Photos show Princes Andrew, Edward, and William arrived at Balmoral in a car after landing in Scotland just before 4:00 p.m. local time.
TMZ.com
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced
Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
BBC Pulls All Scheduled Programming After Alarming Update About Queen Elizabeth II’s Health
The BBC pulled more than four hours of scheduled programming Thursday afternoon for a rolling “news special” after Buckingham Palace shared a worrying update about the monarch’s health. Doctors for the queen, 96, are said to be “concerned” about her condition after evaluating the British sovereign on Thursday morning. As her closest family members rushed to her Balmoral estate in Scotland to be at her bedside, the BBC’s flagship network dropped its scheduled broadcasting slate for a news special covering the story. Veteran Welsh journalist Huw Edwards appeared on screens wearing a black tie to front the coverage. Earlier, the network interrupted an episode of antique auction show Bargain Hunt mid-broadcast to inform viewers about the queen’s health.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Nation unites in concern for Her Majesty: The Queen's loyal public gather outside Balmoral, Windsor and Buckingham Palace as they wait anxiously for news
The Queen's loyal public are gathering outside Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace as they anxiously wait for news about the health of Her Majesty. Hundreds of well-wishers flocked to Buckingham Palace this evening as news broke of the Queen’s health fears. Tourists and concerned Britons headed to...
Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
Britain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Now the Queen has died, Charles will be King. Here's what will happen to the British monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II's son Charles became King after her death. He reportedly plans to make the monarchy smaller during his reign.
Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says
Queen Elizabeth's health is causing "concern" for her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." The 96-year-old...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Travel to Scotland Amid Concerns Over Queen Elizabeth's Health
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concern for the 96-year-old British monarch's health. ET can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be traveling together to Scotland, while other members of the...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
