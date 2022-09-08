ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
TheDailyBeast

BBC Pulls All Scheduled Programming After Alarming Update About Queen Elizabeth II’s Health

The BBC pulled more than four hours of scheduled programming Thursday afternoon for a rolling “news special” after Buckingham Palace shared a worrying update about the monarch’s health. Doctors for the queen, 96, are said to be “concerned” about her condition after evaluating the British sovereign on Thursday morning. As her closest family members rushed to her Balmoral estate in Scotland to be at her bedside, the BBC’s flagship network dropped its scheduled broadcasting slate for a news special covering the story. Veteran Welsh journalist Huw Edwards appeared on screens wearing a black tie to front the coverage. Earlier, the network interrupted an episode of antique auction show Bargain Hunt mid-broadcast to inform viewers about the queen’s health.
Daily Mail

Nation unites in concern for Her Majesty: The Queen's loyal public gather outside Balmoral, Windsor and Buckingham Palace as they wait anxiously for news

The Queen's loyal public are gathering outside Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace as they anxiously wait for news about the health of Her Majesty. Hundreds of well-wishers flocked to Buckingham Palace this evening as news broke of the Queen’s health fears. Tourists and concerned Britons headed to...
The Independent

Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...
The Associated Press

Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
