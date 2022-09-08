The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO