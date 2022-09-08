ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral on Freeview

Funeral on Freeview

Looking at the EPG on my Humax FVP5000T and also the Freeview guide online ( https://www.freeview.co.uk/tv-guide ), there is no entry for coverage of the funeral on BBC or ITV, only Sky Arts. What is going on? Surely the main broadcasters will be covering it. Many broadcasters haven't updated their...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?

BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst

Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
The Independent

Florists work round the clock to keep supplies flowing for Queen Elizabeth tributes

Florists have been working round the clock to keep supplies flowing as thousands rush to offer floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II. Officials have set up dedicated sites for the offerings to be laid, such as in Green Park by Buckingham Palace, and have discouraged other non-floral gifts such as marmalade sandwiches and Paddington bear toys. Since the passing of the Queen, there has been a 90 per cent increase in demand for cut flowers. This video explains where suppliers are getting the flowers and how they're getting to the UK. Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen queue - latest: latest: Admissions to line paused as it reaches capacityWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Voices: The Queue is not just a queue – it’s so much more than that
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Naomi Walters faces new legal trouble over Nicola King attack

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Naomi Walters is facing new legal trouble in her latest setback in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Naomi decided to stay in the village in order to take responsibility for her part in Nicola's trauma. While Naomi didn't take part in the attack, she admitted standing aside as...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?

He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
digitalspy.com

Corrie, Wednesday 14/09/22. They Tried To Tell Us We're Too Young

Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to the midweek discussion. By the laws of probability, tonight's episode simply has to be a very, very good one, so hang on to your hats, fasten your safety belts, and prepare to be enthralled... (. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites.
digitalspy.com

Days that shook the BBC

Really fascinating insight into the issues the BBC has faced, such as how they dealt with racism etc. What a brilliant programme, David Dimbleby is fabulous. Yes. Enjoying it. (Not quite the right word, I guess. But you know what I mean!) Very educational, the struggle between governments of the...
digitalspy.com

Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates

What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
digitalspy.com

CS: An early heads up: Thursday 15 September 2022 at 21:00 on ITV

G'day MCers, an early post in case you are not aware of tonight's episode. Behave yourselves tonight - 'cos Daisy's in charge and keeping a beady eye on the rif raf. As Toyah heads to court, she's a bag of nerves. Leanne begs her not to say something she'll regret and let her solicitor do the talking. As the prosecution barrister paints her as a murderer, Adam and Kelly are called as witnesses.
digitalspy.com

Classic Coronation Street Discussion Part 10

Lol hey, maybe I should watch my comment count, because I do write a lot lol. Omg that was an abrupt closure. How can he drive you back, Sarah?. "Just one more drink and then I'll drive you back, oh, I've had too much to drink to drive, you could stay the night"
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Your least favourite introduction

Just can't take to him and the actor is very mediocre. It would help if Nugget and Denzel weren't written as a single entity, but rather two distinctive characters. I know EE has a huge cast to play with but if they aren't going to put the effort in they shouldn't bring them in in the first place.
digitalspy.com

EE - Really enjoying Alfie's return

Really like the character. Really like the character. Wait. Are you saying you like the character of Alfie Moon when practically every person on these forums who watches Eastenders cant stand him. Posts: 18,201. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/09/22 - 22:17 #3. I always liked Alfie. Posts: 2,914. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
digitalspy.com

Where is The Graham Norton Show?

Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
The Independent

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said.Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has been denied the chance to wear his military uniform, as he publicly mourns, because he is...
