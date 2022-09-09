ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge: Greitens case sent to Texas partly to limit publicity

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKvMs_0hnkvV6P00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Boone County, Missouri, Associated Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, in the ruling issued in August but not made public in Missouri, only briefly addressed allegations of domestic violence levied by Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena Greitens.

“The Court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that there has been no pattern of domestic violence by either Mother or Father,” Schneider wrote. “The children have never been at risk or vulnerable at the hands of either parent.”

Greitens said in an email to The Associated Press that the judge’s comments were vindication.

“This was a lie, about me and my boys,” Greitens wrote late Thursday. “The judge found conclusively that the children were never even at risk or vulnerable. The only harm to my children, as the ruling makes clear, came from these lies and their promotion by a willing press.”

Sheena Greitens’ attorney, Helen Wade, said she never alleged a “pattern” but rather specific instances of abuse.

“Dr. Sheena Greitens never alleged a ‘pattern,’ which is a legal term of art,” Wade said in a statement Thursday. “Dr. Greitens related under oath specific instances over a span of time, which were amply documented with third parties at the time, and she stands by her sworn statements.”

Greitens, 48, resigned as governor in June 2018, less than a year-and-a-half into his first term, his ouster spurred by a sex scandal and allegations of campaign finance impropriety. He sought to stage a political comeback in a run for the U.S. Senate, but finished third in the Aug. 2 primary won by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Ads from his opponents often focused on Sheena Greitens’ explosive allegations in a March affidavit, accusing her ex-husband of domestic abuse.

Eric and Sheena Greitens divorced in 2020 and she moved to Texas. She is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

At issue was whether custody oversight of the couple’s two sons should be in Missouri or Texas.

Schneider ruled late last month that the case should be moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens, who requested the move, asked that Texas seal records in the ongoing case. But the AP was able to obtain the court document from the Travis County Courthouse in Austin.

The judge pointed to concerns about media attention in Missouri expressed by the guardian ad litem appointed to represent the children’s interests. “She has confirmed that there are more options in Texas to protect the privacy of the parties and of the children,” the judgment says. It notes that in Missouri all court records are presumed to be open to the public and that the judge had received numerous requests for documents in the case.

The ruling also cited Sheena Greitens’ own records showing that the boys spend about 70% of their time in Texas. Schneider’s ruling said the boys “have a significant connection to Texas and lack a significant connection with Missouri.”

Sheena Greitens’ sworn affidavit stated that during their marriage, Eric Greitens was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms.

Eric Greitens’ attorney, Gary Stamper, said in a statement on Friday that “Eric maintained an abiding faith that eventually the truth would catch up with the media driven narrative.”

Eric Greitens alleged that Sheena Greitens’ claims were part of a political attack engineered by those who wanted him to lose his race. Several GOP leaders publicly worried that if Greitens won the primary, he could lose to a Democrat in November, even in a largely-Republican state like Missouri.

Sheena Greitens denied any political motivation and said she worked with no one else in filing the affidavit.

This week, AP joined the Kansas City Star’s motion to obtain the Missouri case records, arguing the decision went too far and denies voters important information about a recent candidate for public office.

Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes scholar, was elected in November 2016. In January 2018, he confirmed a TV report about a 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. He was subsequently charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nude photo of the woman and using it to keep her quiet. That charge was dropped months later amid allegations that the chief investigator and local prosecutor mishandled the investigation.

Greitens claimed he was the victim of a political hit.

He faced a second charge accusing him of illegally using a donor list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. That was dropped when he resigned in June 2018 after the Missouri House began an impeachment investigation.

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri. AP News Editor Julie Wright in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Comments / 35

lew needham
6d ago

What a loser and political hack he is to allege politics in a divorce case involving alleged violence from him which is corroborated by witnesses. He is a cry baby bully from what I see.

Reply(10)
38
Lanie
6d ago

of course the Texas system wants this case, hes part of the good ol boys club. and she's just a woman so who cares.

Reply(2)
32
William Shakespeare
3d ago

That seems the antipathy of protecting his sons from public scrutiny, especially because they do live in Texas. Now all their friends will know. If they'd had the case in Missouri, then fewer people would. Sometimes I just don't get the "logic" behind these decisions.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Austin Township, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Domestic Violence#Impeachment#Politics Courts#Politics State#Associated Circuit
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy