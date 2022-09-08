ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 1

Related
NY1

NYPD commissioner says department is ready for 'anything'

As the city reflects 21 years after 9/11, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stressed the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against terrorism. "While we maintain the position that we will try to thwart every single threat and prevent any terror attack that comes in New York City's way, I think it's important to know that we have to make sure that every single day we are assessing the threats that come our way, we are reviewing the intelligence and we have boots on the ground ready to respond to that," Sewell told Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Kew Gardens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
police1.com

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways

NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Holden
Person
Jumaane Williams
fox5ny.com

Woman randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver in the Bronx

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was injured after she was seemingly randomly pepper-sprayed by another woman in the Bronx earlier this year. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29, according to authorities. The...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Deadlines
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police seek suspect in unprovoked assaults in Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a couple of unprovoked assaults in Manhattan Thursday night. The suspect approached a 38-year-old man from behind in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 35th Street at around 8:40 p.m. The suspect punched him several times in the head, knocking him […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn DA's office will toss out nearly 400 convictions

NEW YORK -- Nearly 400 convictions could soon be tossed out.The Brooklyn District Attorney's office says the cases are tied to 13 former NYPD officers who were later convicted of crimes while on-duty.In 2006, Gregory Barnes was convicted of selling heroin, a crime he says he did not commit. He ultimately served two and a half years in prison."That's 30 months I'll never get back. Memories, moments I'll never have again," Barnes said."What did you miss out on?" CBS2's Kevin Rincon asked."Job opportunities, relationships, housing," Barnes said.He claims an officer planted evidence. That cop years later was found guilty of...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy