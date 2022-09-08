Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
NYPD commissioner says department is ready for 'anything'
As the city reflects 21 years after 9/11, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stressed the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against terrorism. "While we maintain the position that we will try to thwart every single threat and prevent any terror attack that comes in New York City's way, I think it's important to know that we have to make sure that every single day we are assessing the threats that come our way, we are reviewing the intelligence and we have boots on the ground ready to respond to that," Sewell told Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.
Woman who accused NYPD cops of rape to receive $125K in NYC settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old woman who accused a pair of former NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will receive $125,000 in a settlement with New York City, the Daily News reported. The federal lawsuit filed against the city and the ex-officers, Eddie Martins...
Four shot outside New York City housing complex
New York, NY- Four people were shot while standing outside a housing complex in the...
New York City man hired hitman to kill key witness in assault trial
New York, NY- A New York City man has been indicted by a Queens grand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways
NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
brickunderground.com
'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin. Lawyers for the woman, named as Anna Doe in court documents, and lawyers for...
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5ny.com
Woman randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver in the Bronx
NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was injured after she was seemingly randomly pepper-sprayed by another woman in the Bronx earlier this year. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29, according to authorities. The...
Homophobic, racist remarks from Brooklyn judge removed from the bench revealed
An affidavit filed by New York State Courts Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks shed light on homophobic and racist remarks made by a Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge that resulted in her removal from the bench last year.
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Police seek suspect in unprovoked assaults in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a couple of unprovoked assaults in Manhattan Thursday night. The suspect approached a 38-year-old man from behind in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 35th Street at around 8:40 p.m. The suspect punched him several times in the head, knocking him […]
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Brooklyn DA's office will toss out nearly 400 convictions
NEW YORK -- Nearly 400 convictions could soon be tossed out.The Brooklyn District Attorney's office says the cases are tied to 13 former NYPD officers who were later convicted of crimes while on-duty.In 2006, Gregory Barnes was convicted of selling heroin, a crime he says he did not commit. He ultimately served two and a half years in prison."That's 30 months I'll never get back. Memories, moments I'll never have again," Barnes said."What did you miss out on?" CBS2's Kevin Rincon asked."Job opportunities, relationships, housing," Barnes said.He claims an officer planted evidence. That cop years later was found guilty of...
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Comments / 1