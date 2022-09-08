Read full article on original website
Lisa Montgomery
3d ago
I pray she get her dog back. It's got to be like losing your child. Let the dog go please
5
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Four months after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park, Dakotah Earley has gone home
Four long months after being viciously shot by an armed robber in Lincoln Park, Dakotah Earley has finally made it home. “It’s been a long day and night, hell it’s been a journey and God has made sure we can be here to tell the story. #DakotahEarley is home. 🙏,” his mother, Joy Dobbs, said in a tweet Friday night.
NBC Chicago
Teen Shot After Allegedly Breaking Into Man's Car in Bronzeville, Police Say
A teen is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he broke into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a 13-year-old allegedly broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley at...
Wrong-way crash: 2 killed, vehicle catches fire in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
Two people were killed and vehicle caught fire in a wrong-way crash on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
cwbchicago.com
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Chicago lakefront restaurant amid rash of burglaries
In one incident, a man cut a hole in a business' roof to steal a cash register, police said.
14-year-old girl critically wounded on South Side after shot in the face, Chicago police say
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
Man seriously wounded in North Side robbery, shooting finally released from hospital, mother says
A man who was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone has been released from the hospital, his mother said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
fox32chicago.com
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
2 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park
Two people died early Sunday after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park. At about 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes while going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the driver struck a silver sedan head on, causing it to catch fire, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday. The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another severely wounded in shooting by CTA station in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday. Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired. A man, 30, was pronounced...
ABC7 Chicago
Hillside man charged with murder in West Loop hit-and-run crash that killed young man
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after driving onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally striking a man Sunday morning, according to Chicago police. Joseph Verdone, 25, drove onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and struck 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, police said. Verdone...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
