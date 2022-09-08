ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pleasant weather for Thursday evening, could last for early weekend

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Take it outdoors! A fantastic break between wet weather systems sets up some of the best outdoor weather we’ve seen in several days, and it will last for part of the weekend.

Refreshing temps in the upper 50s will start the day Friday, with highs a tick or two above average in the low 80s. You’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day too, so grab the sunglasses and sunscreen when you head outdoors.

Saturday starts dry, but a southern system will push clouds and the threat for showers back into the forecast before the day ends. Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for showers south and east of Pittsburgh after sunset and more likely closer to midnight.

That same system will bring off-and-on showers and storms Sunday and Monday.

