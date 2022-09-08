ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

Charles Lee Auction-Oct. 1, 2022

Due to the death of Charles T. Lee, we will sell the following personal property at auction, located north of Rolla. Take Highway 63 5 miles to Phelps/Maries County Line, turn right on CR 2110 and continue 1 mile to auction. Follow Lorts Auction Today signs on. SATURDAY, OCT. 1, 2022...
ROLLA, MO
Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire

A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
DE SOTO, MO
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat

A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
FESTUS, MO
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood

Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
WILDWOOD, MO
Imperial man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man over $1

A 41-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly punching another man outside a Phillips 66 gas station in Arnold during a dispute over $1. An officer ran after the alleged assailant, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called to the gas...
IMPERIAL, MO
Desoto Woman Appointed by Governor as Appeals Court Judge

(Desoto) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and one of those is for Jefferson County. Julianne Hand of DeSoto was appointed on Friday as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz &...
MISSOURI STATE

