Voice of America
Nigerian Military Says Over 250 Militants Killed in Operation
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's military says it has killed more than 250 Islamist militants with the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups in attacks over the past two weeks. A military spokesman said Nigerian troops also rescued three abducted Chibok schoolgirls, who the militants had held captive since 2014.
Somali Military Kills Senior Al-Shabab Figures, Frees Hostages
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia says the country’s elite military unit has killed a senior al-Shabab commander in an operation in the Lower Shabelle region. Federal police say civilian hostages were freed during the operation. Somali police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali Doodishe said Somalia’s elite military unit had conducted...
Indian Journalist Gets Bail Almost 2 Years After Arrest
India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release on bail of Siddique Kappan, a journalist who has been in jail for more than 23 months for seeking to meet the family of a Dalit girl allegedly gang-raped by upper-caste Hindu men in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. After...
Dozens Reportedly Killed In Islamic State Attack in Mali
Bamako, Mali — Dozens of civilians were killed this week in a northern Malian town attacked by jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State group, a local elected official and the leader of an armed group told AFP Friday. It was the first time the town of Talataye, about 150...
Trains Collide in Croatia, Killing at Least 3, Injuring 11
ZAGREB, Croatia — A passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said. The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia's border with Bosnia, police said...
7 Fighters from Kurdish-led Force Killed in Syria IS Attacks: Monitor
Beirut, Lebanon — At least seven fighters from a Kurdish-led force were killed Sunday in two Islamic State group attacks in eastern Syria, a war monitor said. "Six fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed" in an IS attack along the road linking Deir Ezzor province with Hasakeh, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
