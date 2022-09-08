Country singer John Michael Montgomery is facing multiple injuries after a "serious" bus accident while on his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 9). Montgomery told fans about the incident a day later (Sept. 10) on Facebook. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” he wrote. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he continued. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

