iheart.com
Gas Prices are sliding down, but they're STILL TOO HIGH
Gas prices are still a lot higher than they were this time last year --- BUT, they're lower that they were just a few weeks ago. Prices are still slipping. The comparative good news is that Texas is still seeing lower prices at the pump that most of the rest of the country. The higher prices in California make ours seem lower and we feel superior and happy!
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 12th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.44 per gallon, seven cents lower than a week ago. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.49 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.65 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
iheart.com
Hiker Who Went To Find Help For Girlfriend Found Dead On Trail
A hiker who went missing after trying to find help for his girlfriend was found dead by authorities near a Southern California trail after several days of searching, NBC News reports. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was located by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office on Thursday (September 8) morning, a department spokeswoman...
iheart.com
John Michael Montgomery Suffers Injuries After 'Serious' Bus Accident
Country singer John Michael Montgomery is facing multiple injuries after a "serious" bus accident while on his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 9). Montgomery told fans about the incident a day later (Sept. 10) on Facebook. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” he wrote. “Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he continued. “I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
iheart.com
First Lady Visits NC, Beasley and Budd to Debate, Panthers Lose
(Greensboro, NC) -- The First Lady is heading to the Tar Heel State to discuss education. Jill Biden is making a stop at North Carolina A & T in Greensboro today as part of the Road To Success Back To School Tour with the education secretary. She'll meet with teachers and teachers-in-training to highlight recruitment efforts locally.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this popular dish better than the rest.
iheart.com
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
Myakka City, FL - A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 43-year-old man was bit by the alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
iheart.com
New State Dirt Bike, ATV Law Now in Effect
(Harrisburg, PA) -- People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania now face higher risks when they're stopped by police. A new law went into effect Friday that lets police seize and possibly destroy such illegal vehicles. The measure, which was signed into law over the summer, makes it illegal to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn't designated for them. The law went into effect Friday.
iheart.com
Onondaga County Sheriff Injured In Crash In Salina
Salina, N.Y. - An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a broken arm after a crash in Salina last night. The deputy was in her marked SUV heading northbound on Old Liverpool Road near Beechwood avenue when someone pulled out of the Byrne Dairy into her path. The 24-year-old...
iheart.com
Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
