BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO