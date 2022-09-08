ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

sanatogapost.com

Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
Times News

Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Incident prompts large police response in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a large police response to an incident in Allentown Sunday night. Police and EMS were called to the area of South Fourth and Susquehanna streets around 8:45 p.m. A photographer for 69 News said one person was taken away by ambulance. Officers were combing the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

EPA announces $1 million in cleanup funds for Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN — Montgomery County will receive another $1 million from the federal government for cleaning up and reusing polluted industrial sites. The announcement was made Friday by Janet McCabe, the deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who was in town with a number of politicians and noteworthies of all levels of government to get a look at places in Pottstown that have benefitted and could benefit further from such funding.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days

DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought

READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

