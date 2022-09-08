Read full article on original website
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale
POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Medical Report: A classic stop-smoking technique may help modify other behaviors
Doctors are using a classic behavioral modification technique to help their patients be more active. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
Incident prompts large police response in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a large police response to an incident in Allentown Sunday night. Police and EMS were called to the area of South Fourth and Susquehanna streets around 8:45 p.m. A photographer for 69 News said one person was taken away by ambulance. Officers were combing the...
Mercury
EPA announces $1 million in cleanup funds for Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN — Montgomery County will receive another $1 million from the federal government for cleaning up and reusing polluted industrial sites. The announcement was made Friday by Janet McCabe, the deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who was in town with a number of politicians and noteworthies of all levels of government to get a look at places in Pottstown that have benefitted and could benefit further from such funding.
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania
BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...
Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought
READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
York County Chemical Engineer Hurls Death Threats, Attacks Air Marshall During Racist Meltdown
A York County man used the N-word and threatened to slit someone's throat during a racist tirade on a flight from Philadelphia on August 30, according to court documents and a viral video obtained by TMZ. Zachary W. Easterly, 37, of Etters, was forcible removed from a flight from Philadelphia...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
