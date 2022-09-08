Read full article on original website
Troy defeats Alabama A&M in first home game
The Troy Trojans (1-1) picked up their first win under new head coach Jon Sumrall at home on Saturday night against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at home 38-17. While Troy would eventually get things rolling and put up more than 500 yards of offense, things didn’t start out that way with the Trojans heading into the second quarter trailing 3-0. In fact, Troy didn’t find the end-zone until the final 40 seconds of the first half.
The Extra Point Game of the Week: G.W. Long vs Ariton
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, two Dale County rivals go head-to-head in a showdown between two of the top ranked teams in Class 2A ball. The Rebels and the Purple Cats entered Friday night with the best records in Class 2A Region Two. G.W. Long came into this […]
Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal
Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
Statistically speaking: Auburn leads nation in critical offensive area
For all the troubles and inconsistencies Auburn’s offense has shown through its first two games this season, there’s one area in particular the Tigers have excelled at. In fact, they’ve been the best in the nation in one critical aspect so far this season: red-zone conversions. Auburn...
The Extra Point: Headland vs Rehobeth
REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland and Rehobeth are both coming off tough losses last week inside 5A region two. Tonight, both tried to set the record straight and get back into the win column. Headland gets a big win on the road and wins 12-3 over Rehobeth.
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
The Extra Point: Overtime Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Catch all of Week 3’s action right here on The Extra Point: Overtime
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Alabama-Texas: Bryce Young play explained that was neither safety, fumble, nor intentional grounding
Texas had No. 1 Alabama backed up on its own 3 and facing a third-and-8 Saturday in Austin when it appeared quarterback Bryce Young was tackled for a safety. Flags flew, so did the ball in an attempt by the Alabama quarterback to get rid of it to salvage the play.
Community members want to name field at Rip Hewes Stadium after local legend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 200 signatures have been turned in to the Dothan Recreation Board to name the field at Rip Hewes Stadium after a former Dothan legend. The proposal will not change the name of Rip Hewes Stadium. Members of the community want the field to be named...
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
Fall cold front arrives today
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-advertised fall cold front will finally pass through today, sending the mugginess and rain packing. After today things will feel and look much, much better. Until it clears everyone late this evening there will still be plenty of humidity. There is also a chance of...
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795
Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
