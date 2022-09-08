Read full article on original website
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-10-2022]
In my near two decades of living in Los Angeles, I don’t ever remember a day pushing 90 degrees that also had rain in the forecast. But here we are. And if you’re willing to take a chance on the weather gods’ cooperation, there is much to see and do on this cloudy Saturday.
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Central Catholic 49-0 at Autzen Stadium
While this week's schedule is missing head-to-head matchups between MaxPreps Top 25 teams, there are still plenty of good high school football games involving nationally-ranked programs. No. 11 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was set to face Northwestern (Miami) on Thursday at Traz Powell Stadium but the game was moved to Saturday because of lightning in the area.
The Original Lobster Festival September 9th-11th, 2022- Preview, Tickets
Times are subject to change without notice. Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks, and VIP Lounge are not included). FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing, carnival rides, private cabanas and more. Buy Tickets. Buy Online...
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
24 Fun & Best Things to Do in Irvine, California
Irvine is located in Orange County, a place known for its friendly residents, excellent education system, and low crime rate. When in southern California, you are certain to find plenty of fun things to do in Irvine!. If you have never been to this often overlooked town, you might be...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic
EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
SoCal to see warm, muggy conditions Monday as rain lingers into start of week
The rain will stick around for another day in Southern California as the region will kick off the work week with warm and humid weather conditions and chances of thunderstorms.
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Two new nighttime shows, attractions coming to the Disneyland Resort
The Disneyland Resort will kick off the company’s 100th anniversary called: Disney100, with two new nighttime offerings.
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
Beach Boulevard to be resurfaced in Huntington Beach starting September 12
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resurface Beach Boulevard (State Route 39) in Huntington Beach from Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Ellis Avenue/Main Street. The work is schedule to begin September 12 and will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
