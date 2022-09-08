ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SwimInfo

Arizona State Snags Verbal From Oregon 6A State Champion Quinlan Gould

NEW COMMIT: Arizona State University has received a new verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Junior National qualifier Quinlan Gould of Happy Valley, Oregon. Regarding his commitment, he said:. “I am happy to announce my commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University. Thank you to...
TEMPE, AZ
viewpointsonline.org

Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener

After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A High School football player in California was arrested for using a fake birth certificate trying to continue his playing career

Sometimes people cannot deal with failure. Elijah Frisco a 19-year-old former high school graduate was arrested after an investigation began when Montclair High School in California beat Pomona 32-20. People watching the game thought Frisco looked familiar and had played the game before. So they began an investigation. They did...
MONTCLAIR, CA
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night

USC is looking scary on Saturday night. The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:. "USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC

Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC over the offseason. His decision to move was questioned by some and praised by others. Many felt as if Lincoln Riley’s move played a big role in Williams’ decision. Caleb Williams recently joined College GameDay to discuss his transfer. “It was challenging to say the least,” Williams said […] The post ‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym

Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
GARDENA, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project

Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
GLENDALE, CA

Community Policy