How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was...
Queen Elizabeth II's body begins its journey to London on Sunday
The coffin will pass through Edinburgh, Scotland, where people are sharing their differing views on the monarchy. We're going to start tonight in the U.K., where preparations for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway. Her remains begin the long journey back to London tomorrow in preparation for her funeral the following week. A hearse will carry her coffin from Balmoral Castle down to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, which is where we find NPR's Frank Langfitt, who has been talking to people about the queen, the new king and the monarchy. He's with us now. Frank, thanks so much for joining us.
For decades, the media struggled to capture Queen Elizabeth II
"I didn't get a picture of her. I was so mesmerized." When I stood on the street outside Westminster Abbey in 2011, wedged into a crowd watching the arrivals and departures at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, smartphones and digital cameras were everywhere. People held them up to take pictures of nothing, of everything. Of the horses, the carriages, the other people, and the waving Will and Kate pennants. They struggled to get their cameras positioned so they weren't blocked by other people's cameras. Were they tall enough, could they bend enough, could they reach far enough to get the shot?
Britain continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Audio will be available later today. Crowds in Scotland gathered along the route to watch the coffin holding Queen Elizabeth II's body travel to Edinburgh, where it will be on public view before being flown to London on Tuesday.
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days before her funeral on Sept. 19
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Sept. 19, the Royal Family announced Saturday. She died on Thursday in her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. She served as queen since 1952. Her passing ended the longest-reining monarchy in British history. Related Story: These images show...
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
Charles is formally declared the British monarch at a ceremony today in London, as the nation continues to mourn his mother after 70 years as queen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years...
What can we learn about royal leadership from Queen Elizabeth
With the reign of the longest-serving British monarch, Elizabeth II, now at an end, we wanted to get a sense of what royal leadership actually means in a rapidly changing world and what it could mean for the queen's son Charles now that he has ascended the throne at the age of 73. And for that matter, we wondered how you can actually measure success or failure when it comes to the late monarch. For that, we called Arianne Chernock, professor of history at Boston University and an authority on British and European history. And she has a particular interest in gender and politics, and she's with us now. Professor Chernock, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
How Charles' past will influence his new role as monarch
Britain and the world have been getting used to King Charles in the last few days. That's following decades of knowing him as the Prince of Wales starting in 1969, when he was just 20 years old. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING CHARLES: I think I serve is a marvelous...
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
