ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy