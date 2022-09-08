Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: South Dakota DCI assisting local police in child death investigation in Clark
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting Clark Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. As KWAT News was first to report, at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call...
newscenter1.tv
hubcityradio.com
Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron
HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
performance-radio.com
HURON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROJECTS CONTINUED GROWTH
The Huron School district has grown substantially since 2005. The K-12 student population in 2005 was 1988 that was a low point for enrollment compared to the 1960’s and 70’s when per class student population was over 300. The estimated 2022 student population is 2980. The increase is an average of 58 added students each year since 2005. Superintendent of the Huron School district Dr. Kraig Steinhoff talks about what the increase is attributed to.
