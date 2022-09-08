The Huron School district has grown substantially since 2005. The K-12 student population in 2005 was 1988 that was a low point for enrollment compared to the 1960’s and 70’s when per class student population was over 300. The estimated 2022 student population is 2980. The increase is an average of 58 added students each year since 2005. Superintendent of the Huron School district Dr. Kraig Steinhoff talks about what the increase is attributed to.

