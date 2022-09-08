ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
newscenter1.tv

DCI assists Clark PD in toddler death

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents assisted Clark, S.D., Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a 911 call was made requesting an...
CLARK, SD
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
HURON, SD
performance-radio.com

HURON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROJECTS CONTINUED GROWTH

The Huron School district has grown substantially since 2005. The K-12 student population in 2005 was 1988 that was a low point for enrollment compared to the 1960’s and 70’s when per class student population was over 300. The estimated 2022 student population is 2980. The increase is an average of 58 added students each year since 2005. Superintendent of the Huron School district Dr. Kraig Steinhoff talks about what the increase is attributed to.
HURON, SD

