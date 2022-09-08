Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
cityofgoleta.org
News and Updates
The playground at Berkeley Park, located behind Kellogg Elementary School, will be closed for one week from Monday, September 12 until Monday, September 19. Recently, the City of Goleta made some long-awaited improvements to the playgrounds at this park location which have been well received by the public. The closure is related to warranty work, scheduled to begin on Monday. Once the necessary work has been completed, we will open the area by September 19 or sooner if it is safe to do so.
cityofgoleta.org
Extended Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Today is expected to be the last day of our excessive heat period but you are asked to conserve energy again today to avoid rolling blackouts. An extended Flex Alert has been issued for today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thank you for all your efforts this week to...
