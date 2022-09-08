ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

St. Louis American

HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith named 2022 Stellar Performer

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was serving as Harris-Stowe State University provost and vice president for Academic Affairs when the HBCU’s president abruptly departed in May 2021. The university’s Board of Regents knew it had an answer to the sudden change readily available, one who had thrived in the field...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Marching 100 competes at Metro East Marching Classic

The 2022 Metro East Marching Classic drew some of the area’s top high school bands to O’Fallon Township High School on Saturday. Alton High’s Marching 100 performed their field show for the 2022 contest season, called “Moving Forward.”. This year’s band is directed by Blake Korte...
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland

As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
HIGHLAND, IL
columbiachronicle.com

‘Nobody comes to this college because they just want to fit in’: Columbia kicks off new year at Convocation

Bubbles, laughter and upbeat music filled the air at Columbia’s annual New Student Convocation ceremony that brought together students for a new school year and showcased the many student organizations available for new students to get involved in. Alongside the student performers, student leaders and faculty who took the...
COLUMBIA, IL
nextstl.com

The Flats at Forest Park, 490 N Kingshighway Making Progress

There are some signs f progress for The Flats at Forest Park, a $35M, 119-unit high-end apartment building by Pier Property Group of Steelcote fame. A $300k building permit application was submitted for interior selective demo for the building at 490 N Kingshighway at McPherson formerly Reliance Automotive in the Central West End neighborhood. Also a $0 zoning-only building permit application was submitted for int/ext renovations. This is done to determine whether any zoning variances are required, and then seek them before the Board of Adjustment. The architect is Arcturis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes

Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
GILLESPIE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Linda Rayho and Landing Team serves Collinsville community for decades

Linda Rayho and the Landing Team have been serving Collinsville and the Metro East communities for decades. Rayho started the agency in 2000 with her mother, Susan Landing. In 2001, they purchased a local RE/MAX Franchise and served as Managing Brokers until 2015 when Susan Landing passed away. In 2018, Linda dissolved the agency, and took the Landing Team to RE/MAX Alliance, with offices in Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, Troy, Granite City, Godfrey, and Vandalia.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold

A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
ARNOLD, MO
spotonillinois.com

Sunday morning crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
COLUMBIA, IL
40southnews.com

Maplewood house historically known as Woodside is for sale

Maplewood’s oldest home, known as Woodside, built in 1848, is being listed for $899,000 by Coldwell Banker. A Richmond Heights couple bought the house in 2016 and has renovated it throughout. Its address is 2200 Bredell Avenue. See the listing, including photos here. See all 77 references to Woodside...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton

The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Lawyer and St. Louis native to be awarded for Lifetime Achievement

ST. LOUIS – A Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded Friday night at the Salute to Women In Leadership Gala hosted by the Urban League. Los Angeles lawyer, best-selling author, a legal contributor to several television networks, and St. Louis native Areva Martin is the recipient. Martin visited Thursday morning to get congratulations ahead of time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My 1053 WJLT

Journey Through Halloween’s History With This Festival Just Outside of St. Louis

Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!. Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

