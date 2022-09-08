Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!. Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO