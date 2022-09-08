Read full article on original website
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
St. Louis American
HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith named 2022 Stellar Performer
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was serving as Harris-Stowe State University provost and vice president for Academic Affairs when the HBCU’s president abruptly departed in May 2021. The university’s Board of Regents knew it had an answer to the sudden change readily available, one who had thrived in the field...
Hundreds of St. Louis volunteers to pack meals for 9/11 National Day of Service
St. Louis is one of a dozen cities participating in the 9/11 National Day of Service. Monday at Chaifetz Arena, 700 volunteers will gather to pack meals for people in the community. The goal is to put together 200,000 meals.
advantagenews.com
Marching 100 competes at Metro East Marching Classic
The 2022 Metro East Marching Classic drew some of the area’s top high school bands to O’Fallon Township High School on Saturday. Alton High’s Marching 100 performed their field show for the 2022 contest season, called “Moving Forward.”. This year’s band is directed by Blake Korte...
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
columbiachronicle.com
‘Nobody comes to this college because they just want to fit in’: Columbia kicks off new year at Convocation
Bubbles, laughter and upbeat music filled the air at Columbia’s annual New Student Convocation ceremony that brought together students for a new school year and showcased the many student organizations available for new students to get involved in. Alongside the student performers, student leaders and faculty who took the...
nextstl.com
The Flats at Forest Park, 490 N Kingshighway Making Progress
There are some signs f progress for The Flats at Forest Park, a $35M, 119-unit high-end apartment building by Pier Property Group of Steelcote fame. A $300k building permit application was submitted for interior selective demo for the building at 490 N Kingshighway at McPherson formerly Reliance Automotive in the Central West End neighborhood. Also a $0 zoning-only building permit application was submitted for int/ext renovations. This is done to determine whether any zoning variances are required, and then seek them before the Board of Adjustment. The architect is Arcturis.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes
Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Linda Rayho and Landing Team serves Collinsville community for decades
Linda Rayho and the Landing Team have been serving Collinsville and the Metro East communities for decades. Rayho started the agency in 2000 with her mother, Susan Landing. In 2001, they purchased a local RE/MAX Franchise and served as Managing Brokers until 2015 when Susan Landing passed away. In 2018, Linda dissolved the agency, and took the Landing Team to RE/MAX Alliance, with offices in Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, Troy, Granite City, Godfrey, and Vandalia.
myleaderpaper.com
P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold
A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
'We need your help': St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
ST. LOUIS — A non-profit is pleading for the community's help as much-needed funding from the city comes to an end. The main mission of City Hope St. Louis is taking care of the unhoused and now some shelters are in jeopardy. City Hope St. Louis has successfully operated...
Operations resume at Townsend Elementary School after lockdown
ST. LOUIS — A lockdown was lifted at a St. Louis-area elementary school Thursday afternoon. Townsend Elementary School was locked down because of an incident unconnected to the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:41 p.m. St. Louis County Police said a person with a weapon was suspected of...
spotonillinois.com
Sunday morning crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
KMOV
Community members rally around St. Louis church weeks after it was vandalized
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Community members across the Metro are rallying around a church in need. News 4 reported two weeks ago about the Church of Non-Denomination being vandalized. Among the things damaged were religious statues, lighting, a piano, an organ and the sound system. Sandra Welch says she was...
40southnews.com
Maplewood house historically known as Woodside is for sale
Maplewood’s oldest home, known as Woodside, built in 1848, is being listed for $899,000 by Coldwell Banker. A Richmond Heights couple bought the house in 2016 and has renovated it throughout. Its address is 2200 Bredell Avenue. See the listing, including photos here. See all 77 references to Woodside...
advantagenews.com
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
Developer sees 'huge opportunity' in North City riverfront plans
ST. LOUIS — Developers behind a $325 million mixed-use development along the Mississippi River in North County said it will succeed because of their experience and its location near a new Saint Louis Zoo campus. The project, called Lighthouse Point, would be constructed on 67 acres at 11000 Riverview...
Lawyer and St. Louis native to be awarded for Lifetime Achievement
ST. LOUIS – A Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded Friday night at the Salute to Women In Leadership Gala hosted by the Urban League. Los Angeles lawyer, best-selling author, a legal contributor to several television networks, and St. Louis native Areva Martin is the recipient. Martin visited Thursday morning to get congratulations ahead of time.
Journey Through Halloween’s History With This Festival Just Outside of St. Louis
Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!. Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!
