ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Shanahan wants 49ers teammates to have QB Trey Lance's back

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5VFo_0hnkAaxT00

SANTA CLARA - Kyle Shanahan knows what the talk will be around the San Francisco 49ers if quarterback Trey Lance struggles in his first season as the starter with Jimmy Garoppolo waiting on the bench.

There will be calls from some fans for a change back to the QB who helped the Niners reach the NFC title game and Super Bowl in his two healthy seasons as a starter, and questions from the media about whether Lance is ready for the job.

"We all know how it'll go," Shanahan said Wednesday. "I also know if Jimmy wasn't here and Trey did bad, how it would go. So we understand that. The fact that he has this successful quarterback behind him, that's obvious how that narrative will be and understandably so."

That outside pressure had no impact on the Niners' decision last week to bring Garoppolo back on a reduced contract as the backup.

But the coach still felt it was important enough before the news became public to gather a group of about 15 team leaders to explain the club's thinking in making the move. His message to the players was to make sure they support Lance through any rough patches.

"I think our players also know Jimmy went through some tough times, too, and they had his back," Shanahan said. "Regardless of if they thought there was a better option, they had his back and people have to realize that. Players, I think need to realize that just like their position, it happens at the quarterback position, too. You're not going to be perfect. ... You have to realize when you do struggle, those guys know it's a lot harder to play well when no one has your back. You have to help guys through that. I think we got the guys who can do that."

The Niners are going full speed ahead with Lance as the starter beginning with Sunday's opener at Chicago. This is the first time since 2019 that Lance will begin a season as a starter; his 2020 season at North Dakota State was wiped out by the pandemic and then his rookie year in the NFL was spent backing up Garoppolo.

Lance started two games last season when Garoppolo was hurt but has spent the entire lead-up to this season as the starter and is looking forward to a real game instead of practices and exhibitions.

"Kind of a breath of fresh air, for sure," he said. "I'm excited to game plan for somebody, not just kind of running our training camp scripts and going against our defense. Get to kind of put plays in for certain situations and different things like that. So, it's been an awesome experience."

Lance was not picked as one of the 49ers' six captains for the season, with the players voting for Trent Williams, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward.

Shanahan said Lance was seventh and Deebo Samuel was eighth in the voting but he wanted to limit the number of captains to six and said it wasn't unusual for a first-year starter not to get the honor.

Lance hopes to get to that point soon in his career but said it won't change how he approaches his job as a leader.

"That's a goal of mine but I don't think you can look at any six of those guys and be like, 'That guy is a bozo,'" Lance said. "Those guys have all played football at a very, very high level. ... I voted for every single one of those guys, so I think each and every one of them deserves it. It's definitely a goal of mine moving forward, but those guys have all proved it and that's what this league is all about."

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Niners#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

49ers greeted by flash flood warnings in Chicago for season opener against the Bears

CHICAGO -- The Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers got off to a soggy start Sunday as a weather system moved into the Chicago area bringing with it drenching downpours and a flash flood warning.The wet conditions at Soldier Field will keep 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who is nursing a groin injury, on the sidelines. The soggy turf will also make for less than favorable conditions for Lance's first start of the season.The second-year signal caller has only a handful of games in the elements under his belt. At North Dakota State, Lance played his home...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy