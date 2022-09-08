ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids. Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.
LANSING, MI
rejournals.com

Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing

The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

All You Can Eat Country Breakfast: Sept. 18

The First Presbyterian Church of Stockbridge is hosting an All You Can Eat Country Breakfast on Sunday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon for the sixteenth annual All Clubs Day event in Stockbridge. Everyone is welcome to attend the breakfast served at the First Presbyterian Church CE Building, located...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man hopes to convince city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, plants

JACKSON, MI – Decriminalizing mushrooms and other psychedelic plants and fungi in Jackson has been a goal of Roger Maufort’s for the last few years. Maufort owns the Seed Cellar, 1620 E. Michigan Ave., with general manager Kate Brown. The store specializes in selling cannabis seeds to people to grow their own, but another big part of the business is educating people on marijuana and entheogenic plants, Maufort said.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday. An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
YPSILANTI, MI
TheDailyBeast

Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed

Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...
FLINT, MI

