WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids. Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.
Saginaw mom, community volunteer starts Heart of the City to serve adults with disabilities
SAGINAW, MI — After raising a daughter with special needs, Cherie Long recognized a gap in services and opportunities available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. So the Buena Vista Township resident founded Heart of the City Development Center to help meet the social and educational needs of...
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Watch as demolition of former Jackson school known as the ‘paczki palace’ begins
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
13-year-old’s jewelry business thrives at Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique is women owned business in Lansing that loves to empower others. In their boutique section, they wanted to feature other women owned businesses in the area. Brooke Halliwill is 13 years old and creates and sells her own trendy jewelry. She...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
rejournals.com
Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing
The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing loses fight to put Lansing Township annexation proposal on Nov. 8 ballot
FRIDAY, Sept. 9 — The city of Lansing's proposal to annex the Groesbeck portion of Lansing Township will not appear on the Nov. 8 ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled today that the city had not followed the correct legal procedure. The three-judge panel — Michael F....
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
All You Can Eat Country Breakfast: Sept. 18
The First Presbyterian Church of Stockbridge is hosting an All You Can Eat Country Breakfast on Sunday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon for the sixteenth annual All Clubs Day event in Stockbridge. Everyone is welcome to attend the breakfast served at the First Presbyterian Church CE Building, located...
Jackson man hopes to convince city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, plants
JACKSON, MI – Decriminalizing mushrooms and other psychedelic plants and fungi in Jackson has been a goal of Roger Maufort’s for the last few years. Maufort owns the Seed Cellar, 1620 E. Michigan Ave., with general manager Kate Brown. The store specializes in selling cannabis seeds to people to grow their own, but another big part of the business is educating people on marijuana and entheogenic plants, Maufort said.
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday. An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
wrif.com
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed
Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
