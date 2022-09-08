Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Knapp jury asked to choose between murder, manslaughter
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded there is no doubt her client shot and killed Kevin Juzek. The question jurors must decide is whether the shooting was premeditated or a snap decision sparked by the events that morning on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store. Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
The Sioux City Police Department last week arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department and subsequent criminal complaint documents, the evening of Sept. 6, Justin P. Dahlheimer, 27, of Sioux City, approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a "peace officer/bounty hunter."
Sioux City Journal
Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder
LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
In Le Mars trial, 84-year-old Tom Knapp found guilty of murder in stepson's shooting; faces mandatory sentence of life in prison
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded in her closing argument to jurors that there was no doubt Knapp shot and killed Kevin Juzek, but his actions amounted to manslaughter, not murder. Jurors had no doubt Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements necessary to find him guilty...
Sioux City Journal
48-year-old Washta, Iowa man killed in crash near Pierson, driver flown to Sioux City hospital
PIERSON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson. An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.
Sioux City Journal
Names released in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson, South Dakota
HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday. According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff table tennis tournament to draw players from around the Midwest
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Table tennis players from at least four states will compete at a tournament sponsored by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and conclude at 6 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive. With matches for singles,...
Sioux City Journal
sioux city international film festival logos
Find out the guest speakers selected for the Sioux City International Film Festival. Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop. Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake voters give the go ahead to $9.95 million school bond issue
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake voters approved a $9.95 million bond for the second phase of the district’s Early Elementary School. The Tuesday special election results showed a 73.97 percent approval rate, above the 60 percent majority needed to be approved. The election drew 899 people to...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Great Akron Scarecrow festival will be held Saturday
The annual Akron Scarecrow Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Akron City Park. The event is a fundraiser for local projects and organizations.
Sioux City Journal
Calendar
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850. Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony An American...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
Sioux City Journal
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
Comments / 0