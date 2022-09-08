ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, IA

Sioux City Journal

Knapp jury asked to choose between murder, manslaughter

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded there is no doubt her client shot and killed Kevin Juzek. The question jurors must decide is whether the shooting was premeditated or a snap decision sparked by the events that morning on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store. Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Strange

The Sioux City Police Department last week arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department and subsequent criminal complaint documents, the evening of Sept. 6, Justin P. Dahlheimer, 27, of Sioux City, approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a "peace officer/bounty hunter."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder

LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

48-year-old Washta, Iowa man killed in crash near Pierson, driver flown to Sioux City hospital

PIERSON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson. An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.
PIERSON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Names released in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson, South Dakota

HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
HUDSON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday. According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Question

What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won't ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

sioux city international film festival logos

Find out the guest speakers selected for the Sioux City International Film Festival. Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop. Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Storm Lake voters give the go ahead to $9.95 million school bond issue

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake voters approved a $9.95 million bond for the second phase of the district's Early Elementary School. The Tuesday special election results showed a 73.97 percent approval rate, above the 60 percent majority needed to be approved. The election drew 899 people to...
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Calendar

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850. Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony An American...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service

SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
SIOUX CITY, IA

