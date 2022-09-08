The Belton Freshman Red team started off their first district game like the disciplined team that they are. This group of girls will have a fantastic high school volleyball career as they continue to work to perfect their skills. They fought hard, and they fought together. Coach Moore says, “every time I have the opportunity to coach this team, I am so impressed. They shine on the court, and make my job easy. The excitement that lies with this team will make them unstoppable.” Belton took University in the first set with a score of 25-17 and in set two with the final score being 25-21. This coachable team has a great district season ahead of themselves.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO