SBMS Travel Itinerary to Yoetown Harriers in Cameron
2:30 PM Students will be called down to the gym to get dressed. All food not ordered through Jason’s Deli will need to be dropped off by 2:00 PM so students can grab their food on the way down to locker rooms. 3:00 PM Students will board bus to...
Belton Football Ticket Links for San Angelo Week
JV Link: https://beltontigerathletics.com/event-tickets. Freshman will cash at the Gate $4 for adult and $2 for child. Freshman game will be at Old Bobcat Stadium 1000 Pulliam St. San Angelo, TX.
Tiger Tennis Struggles Saturday
The Tiger Tennis Team started the day off at Georgetown Eastview for the days dual match. Doubles started out slow for the Tiger’s and they went down 2-5, but played very well. In singles, great play continued, but the Tiger’s weren’t able to catch up. They finished the match with a score of 4-15.
Belton Volleyball Sweeps University High
The Belton Freshman Red team started off their first district game like the disciplined team that they are. This group of girls will have a fantastic high school volleyball career as they continue to work to perfect their skills. They fought hard, and they fought together. Coach Moore says, “every time I have the opportunity to coach this team, I am so impressed. They shine on the court, and make my job easy. The excitement that lies with this team will make them unstoppable.” Belton took University in the first set with a score of 25-17 and in set two with the final score being 25-21. This coachable team has a great district season ahead of themselves.
Belton Gets Back on Track with Victory over Huntsville
BELTON — Before the game ever started, Belton head coach Brett Sniffin realized there would be a chance for his Tigers to take control of the contest thanks to Huntsville’s decision to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss. So, when the conclusion of the second...
