Tehechapi News
Willow Rock energy storage facility near Rosamond could be online by 2028
Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California. That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president,...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: CityServe’s mission of service in Ukraine
This week on Kern County In Depth, CityServe’s footprint of faith in Ukraine. Jim Scott speaks with CityServe co-founders Wendell Vinson and Dave Donaldson and Executive Vice President of Programs and Affiliates Karl Hargestam about the Bakersfield non-profit and their work in war-torn Ukraine. CityServe has teams working in...
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks approval to participate in production of ‘COPS’ series
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter an agreement that would allow the agency to be featured in future episodes of the long-running television series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in the hopes the board will […]
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Tejon Ranch Conservancy
Sponsored Content by Tejon Ranch Conservancy. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Jaron Cramer with Tejon Ranch Conservancy to learn more about their mission and how we as a community, can get involved. Cramer shares, “Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 non-profit based in Frazier...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern sifts organic waste treatment options
Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.
californiaexaminer.net
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
CAP-K has new program to help residents who have unpaid water bills
Those who participate in CalWorks and CalFresh, and those whose income is 60 percent or less than the median state income of $33,719 per year are eligible to take part in the water relief program.
Tehechapi News
Area 2 and 4 school board candidates share background, thoughts
With four seats to be filled and no incumbents, voters in four newly-created trustee areas of Tehachapi Unified School District will be asked to select school board members on Nov. 8. The current school board approved a new method of selecting trustees during a redistricting process earlier this year and...
Lompoc Record
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Bakersfield Californian
The goal is to end open-field burning by growers — success may be in the air
Steve Murray has been farming in Kern County for decades, and he knows firsthand the thrill of harvest and the agony of the freeze. So when you ask him about the pros and cons of a government program designed to end the practice of open-field burning, don't expect him to sugarcoat his response.
Bakersfield Channel
This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down
Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week. And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!. Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.
Kern County covid-19 numbers, plus concerns about long covid and suicide
The symptoms of long covid include everything from fatigue and brain-fog to shortness of breath and physical pain.
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
Auto thefts cause worry, frustration for Bakersfield residents and businesses
Bakersfield is number 1 in the nation for car thefts, a dubious distinction. One small business owner talks about the frustration and fear of having a vehicle stolen.
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
UPDATE: Caltrans worker hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.
