ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Tehechapi News

Willow Rock energy storage facility near Rosamond could be online by 2028

Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California. That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president,...
ROSAMOND, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president

VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Kern County In Depth: CityServe’s mission of service in Ukraine

This week on Kern County In Depth, CityServe’s footprint of faith in Ukraine. Jim Scott speaks with CityServe co-founders Wendell Vinson and Dave Donaldson and Executive Vice President of Programs and Affiliates Karl Hargestam about the Bakersfield non-profit and their work in war-torn Ukraine. CityServe has teams working in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Business
Taft, CA
Government
City
Taft, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Business
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KGET 17

Covered in Kern: Tejon Ranch Conservancy

Sponsored Content by Tejon Ranch Conservancy. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Jaron Cramer with Tejon Ranch Conservancy to learn more about their mission and how we as a community, can get involved. Cramer shares, “Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 non-profit based in Frazier...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern sifts organic waste treatment options

Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished

Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Homicides#Oil And Gas#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Tehechapi News

Area 2 and 4 school board candidates share background, thoughts

With four seats to be filled and no incumbents, voters in four newly-created trustee areas of Tehachapi Unified School District will be asked to select school board members on Nov. 8. The current school board approved a new method of selecting trustees during a redistricting process earlier this year and...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Lompoc Record

Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California

After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Bakersfield Channel

This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down

Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week. And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!. Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy