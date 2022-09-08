Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
SCDNR: Botany Bay WMA temporarily closed
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is temporarily closed due to flooding, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to SCDNR, the Botany Bay WMA is closed to the public due to excessive rainfall and emergency maintenance. The announcement came Saturday morning following heavy rainfall in […]
Crews respond to structure fire at Daniel Island apartment complex
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Daniel Island Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7700 Farr Street around 5:13 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred at the Overture at Daniel Island. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Roads closed downtown due to Friday night flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is reporting road closures again downtown due to flooding. Officials say all lanes of the following streets are closed:. Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street. Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street. Bee Street at Courtenay Drive. Calhoun Street...
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
Several streets closed in downtown Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with another round of heavy rain on Friday morning has forced several roads to close in downtown Charleston. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Periods of heavy rain and elevated tides will lead to flooding, especially on the […]
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolin is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolin is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
live5news.com
Crews extinguish structure fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of 4th Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a one-story brick house, according to...
holycitysinner.com
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
Coast Guard Investigating After Tanker Crash Results in Damaged Naval Weapons Pier in South Carolina
An oil and chemical tanker crashed into a Cooper River pier at the Naval Weapons Station on Sept. 5. Luckily, the Coast Guard says that none of its cargo tanks were damaged. A Norwegian tanker crashed into an Air Force pier on Labor Day. According to the Coast Guard, no...
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
multihousingnews.com
Think Multifamily Buys South Carolina Asset
The asset previously traded five years ago for $12.1 million. Think Multifamily has paid $28.1 million for Alston Arms Apartments, a 160-unit community in North Charleston, S.C. The seller was Eskay Management, according to Yardi Matrix data, which had purchased the asset for $12.1 million in 2017. Aline Capital represented the buyer in the current deal.
counton2.com
Tornado warning issued for parts of Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued a tornado warning for parts of Charleston County on Friday Night. The alert was issued shortly after 11:30 p.m. and was set to last until midnight. A large thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Seabrook...
live5news.com
Crash that blocked eastbound I-26 cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say traffic is flowing again in all eastbound lanes of I-26 after a crash Friday caused major delays during the morning commute. The crash was reported cleared at 11:07 a.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, about two hours after it happened mile marker 211 and the Aviation Avenue exit.
live5news.com
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Facebook post got a lot of attention after making false claims about the Fort Johnson and May Forest renovation project. The post, which was created on Friday, got over 400 comments from upset and confused residents. It was created by the group “Charleston Municipality,” they made claims that the project is about international shipping and passenger cruise ships. They said on Saturday in a statement that “the post was obviously very satirical.”
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
