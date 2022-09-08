Read full article on original website
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Politicians from Nebraska and Iowa made statements remembering the attacks and their effect on the nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts took note of the valor shown by first responders and the passengers of Flight 93 - who fought...
IA-04: Why won't Randy Feenstra debate Ryan Melton?
Every Iowa candidate seeking a statewide or federal office has agreed to at least one televised debate, with one exception: U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra. The Republican running for a second term in Iowa's fourth Congressional district rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. As a result, "Iowa Press" will interview Feenstra's Democratic challenger Ryan Melton during the September 23 program, which had been set aside for the IA-04 debate.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been renewing licenses for animal breeding facilities without completed annual inspections.
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Sales tax payments to State of Iowa down 4% in July and August
Des Moines, IA- The latest financial report shows the State of Iowa has a surplus, but sales tax payments slowed significantly over the summer. Legislative Services Agency senior analyst Jeff Robinson tells Radio Iowa that some transactions from last fiscal year are still being processed, but the state treasury will see more in tax payments than predicted.
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”
Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
As enrollment recovers, Iowa Board of Regents eyes a request for more state aid
The Iowa Board of Regents is considering raising its budget request to match inflation and increased costs at the state’s public universities.
Iowa, Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday in memory of 9/11 attacks
KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – The Governors of Iowa and Minnesota have ordered U.S. and state flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks. The proclamation by Governor Tim Walz reads “September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist...
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
