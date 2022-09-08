ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Politicians from Nebraska and Iowa made statements remembering the attacks and their effect on the nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts took note of the valor shown by first responders and the passengers of Flight 93 - who fought...
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

IA-04: Why won't Randy Feenstra debate Ryan Melton?

Every Iowa candidate seeking a statewide or federal office has agreed to at least one televised debate, with one exception: U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra. The Republican running for a second term in Iowa's fourth Congressional district rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. As a result, "Iowa Press" will interview Feenstra's Democratic challenger Ryan Melton during the September 23 program, which had been set aside for the IA-04 debate.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Ankeny, IA
Business
Ankeny, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
KBUR

Sales tax payments to State of Iowa down 4% in July and August

Des Moines, IA- The latest financial report shows the State of Iowa has a surplus, but sales tax payments slowed significantly over the summer. Legislative Services Agency senior analyst Jeff Robinson tells Radio Iowa that some transactions from last fiscal year are still being processed, but the state treasury will see more in tax payments than predicted.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
KARE 11

Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Green Energy#Solar Energy#Business Industry#Iowans#Iowa Afl Cio
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now

Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
IRS
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
B102.7

Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?

Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy