Flower Mound, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall

Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Flower Mound, TX
