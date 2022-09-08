Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain. Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
AOL Corp
Voting results: Here’s the winner of Readers’ Choice: Best Hair Salon in Fort Worth
Congratulations to Magnolia Avenue Salon, which has won the Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice poll for best hair salon in the Fort Worth area. In our third and final round of voting, the salon at 1210 S. Main St. garnered more than 25,000 votes to come out on top. Our second-place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Privately Gated Estate in Argyle on 5+ Sprawling Acres with Mature Trees and Tranquil Setting Seeks $3.295 Million
The Estate in Argyle, a stunning home with tranquil setting and a stocked pond offering outdoor oasis with ample covered area with fireplace and both a barbecue and smoker perfect for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1000 Roadrunner Rd, Argyle, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Argyle.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022
Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
See photos of the first night's festivities at St. Jude Catholic Church's carnival in Allen
The flash of multicolored lights, the smell of turkey legs and funnel cake, the rush of a cool breeze and the jubilant sounds of screams, music and whirring rides filled the air as St. Jude Catholic Church ushered in its four day carnival for the seventh year in a row.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Plano Balloon Festival Is Coming Soon, & Things are Really Looking Up!
Mark your calendar, for the weekend of September 22, 23, 24 and 25 because the Balloon Festival is BACK! After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, this large family-friendly community event will return to Red Tail Pavilion/Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. The Festival will be opening on Thursday, September...
streetfoodblog.com
Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
Portillo's to host Texas pop-ups ahead of first restaurant opening in state
The Beef Bus is pulling into North Texas ahead of the Chicago chain's first brick-and-mortar location in the Lone Star State.
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
SMU Daily Campus
Severity of heavy rain, water leakage, and flash floods affect SMU
DALLAS – Residential commons and buildings across Southern Methodist University experienced ceiling leaks and flooding Sept. 4 after the severe storms hitting the area. Heavy rain and wind emerged throughout the community on Sunday for students and facilities trying to transport home and seek shelter. The storm impacted cars on the Boulevard, and caused power outages and leaking in buildings.
Comments / 0