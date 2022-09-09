ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless Man Arrested in Attempted Sexual Assault in Pasadena

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Photo: Pasadena Police Department

PASADENA (CNS) - A 45-year-old homeless man suspected of trying to sexually assault a female employee of a health spa at gunpoint was arrested Thursday by Pasadena police.

The man entered the business in the 2000 block of East Colorado Boulevard, near Allen Avenue, on Sunday "and requested a massage from an employee," the Pasadena Police Department reported.

"Just prior to receiving his massage, the male suddenly initiated an assault on the female employee, which included brandishing a firearm," police said in a statement. "During the lengthy assault, the suspect attempted to sexually assault the employee."

The man fled on a bicycle, and police were not able to locate him.

Pasadena Police Department officers driving in the area of Walnut Street and Hill Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Thursday "observed a male walking with a bicycle and immediately recognized him as the suspect wanted for the attempted sexual assault," according to the department. The officers made contact with the man and he allegedly fled the scene on foot, though the officers quickly apprehended him.

The man was identified as Victor Hugo Vega and investigators "interviewed the suspect following his arrest and obtained a confession," police said. Police also learned the weapon used in the alleged attempted assault was a BB gun.

Anyone with further information on the case was urged to call police at 626-744-4241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

View the press release from Pasadena Police Department .

Photo: Pasadena Police Department
Photo: Pasadena Police Department

