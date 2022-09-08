COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. (COIN) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)

Read full article on original website
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Angel Oak Financial Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Angel Oak Financial FINS. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 9.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Angel Oak Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
New America High Income: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New America High Income HYB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Thursday, New America High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Gun Sales At US Stores Could Soon Be Tracked As Visa, Mastercard And American Express Plan To Adopt New ID Code
Payment processors have agreed to adopt a merchant code approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for identifying arms purchases, Reuters reported. The ISO on Friday approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, bowing to pressure from activists who see this as a measure to track suspicious weapons purchases, a separate Reuters report said, citing a spokesperson of the Geneva-based non-profit organization.
The Predictive Index Secures $30 Million Investment From JM Family Enterprises
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The Predictive Index (PI) announced today a $30 million minority investment from JM Family Enterprises, Inc. (JMFE) to accelerate its mission of Better work, better world through product enhancements to the world’s only global talent optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005372/en/ The Predictive Index & JM Family Enterprises logos (Photo: Business Wire)
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Superette Announces Court-Approved Sale And Investment Solicitation Process
Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:
Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector. According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co BA,...
Amazon's Constructive Step To Beef Up Warehouse Safety, Acquires Cloostermans
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN scooped Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Amazon began working with Cloostermans in 2019, using its technology to help move and stack heavy palettes and goods and package products together for delivery. Cloostermans will become...
