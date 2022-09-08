Read full article on original website
investing.com
EU cautious on Hungary's 'charm offensive' as billions of funds hang in balance -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources said. One source called Budapest's efforts to secure funds a "charm offensive" but said there had been no "immediate breakthrough" in talks on...
investing.com
Bundesbank's Nagel: Further Clear Rate Steps Needed Despite Recession Risk
Investing.com -- The European Central Bank will likely need to take more aggressive action like last week's record 75 basis point interest rate hike, Germany's central bank head said in an interview on Monday. "Thursday's step was a clear sign and if the inflation picture stays the same, further clear...
investing.com
Ukraine Advance, Euro Gains, Peace at Disney - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Ukraine's spectacularly advances on the battlefield give a pep to risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials push for more interest rate hikes. Walt Disney 's in focus after Dan Loeb swings behind the board's plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after the close. The Department of Agriculture kicks off a big week for grains with its WASDE report. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, September 12.
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed Monday that it took several more villages, pushing Russian forces right back to the northeastern border, part of a lightning counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw troops from some areas in recent days. After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, Kyiv’s sudden momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked outrage in Russia and even some rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war. As Ukrainian flags began to flutter over one city emerging from Russian occupation, a local leader alleged the Kremlin’s troops had committed atrocities against civilians there similar to those...
investing.com
Dollar Slips, Euro Jumps on Hawkish ECB Stance
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, while the euro jumped to a three-week high as traders reassessed the European Central Bank’s interest rate trajectory in the wake of last week’s jumbo rate hike. At 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
investing.com
Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
investing.com
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Metals Hedge For U.S. Fed Amid China COVID Backdrop
Traders trying to decide on right hedge ahead of Fed rate decision. China’s COVID outbreak continues to throttle market confidence. Bevy of consumer price index reports for August due this week. With slightly more than a week to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike, commodity traders are trying to...
investing.com
European Gas Prices Fall as Ukrainian Gains Raise Hopes for End to War
Investing.com -- European natural gas prices fell at the open on Monday as big gains on the battlefield for Ukraine raised hopes for a quick end to the war and to the destructive mutual economic blockade between the West and Russia. By 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT), the front-month October TTF...
investing.com
Explainer-The G7's price cap on Russian oil begins to take shape
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months. Officials in...
investing.com
Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Russia-Ukraine war live: reports of Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv as Kremlin responds to Ukrainian advances
UK says losses in Kharkiv region will dent Kremlin’s ‘overall operation’ and further damage the morale of troops on the ground
investing.com
Dow Futures Rise 115 Pts; Sentiment Positive Ahead of Key CPI Release
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week ahead of the release of key inflation data which could guide the Federal Reserve’s thinking. At 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points or...
investing.com
Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday. Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady. British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy...
investing.com
Risk-Off Mood Prevails. Could U.S. CPIs Change that?
Bitcoin witnessed a significant price movement over the past few days. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market is normal, but the price movement's direction surprised traders. Bitcoin saw a 13.28% increase since Friday, recording its strongest increase since July 2022. The price is now at a 24-day-high. Cryptocurrency is not the...
investing.com
Leaked Documents Show How Government Wants To Tackle Unemployment
On Wednesday, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) leaked discussion documents from the Presidency and the National Treasury. The IEJ criticised the documents for dismissing a Universal Basic Income Grant and for suggesting replacing the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant with conditional grant measures. The two documents –...
investing.com
Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021,...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
10 Headwinds For Markets
There are various drivers of the positive action. 1. Oil prices have been falling quite steeply (see chart below). This will help take pressure off the escalating inflation picture. After hitting a high of $120 a barrel in June, oil prices have declined by about 30% to the low $80's....
